Fabulous Flyers

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades K-1 who were chosen for May include front row (from left): Lucas Reed, Remi Lambert, Elly Keehr, Shelby Hamilton and Toby Schmidt. Second row: Jakob Pollard, Connor Petersen, Kynlee Schmidgall, Sawyer Schmidt and Landen Myers. Back row: Rylie Baker, Megen Wood, James Likness, Elliott Determan, Ady Heier and Jaya Heier.

