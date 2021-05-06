Fabulous Flyers
Submitted Photo

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades K-1 who were chosen for April include front row (from left): Sophie Kern, Bodie Johnson, Olivia Swan, Brekken Sowers and Bentley Bobick. Second row: Johnathan Henry, Miradyn Harris, Kemper Clusiau, Presley Halliday, Brantsen Selinski, Ian Smieja and Emmett Zellgert. Back row: Andrew Scott, Samuel Oothoudt, Breklyn Peterschick , Stella Tupper, Avery VanNorman, Nathan Fladung and Saraya Bue.

