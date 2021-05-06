Fabulous Flyers
Submitted photo

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades 4 - 5 who were chosen for April include front row (from left): Hannah Wischmann, Paige Kitzmann, Grace Sinclair, Mason Strom, Oliver Derry and Jasper Kulzer. Second row: Isabella Johnson, Brock Abbott, Liam Thoma, Raegan Hoheisel and Katelyn Barnes. Back row: Jenica Wilczek, Miranda Smude, Claire Zellmer, Ben Norgart, Hailey Smebak, Kaylee Lesinski and Khloe Schlagel.

