Fabulous Flyers

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades 4 - 5 who were chosen for May include front row (from left): Madelyn Romaine, Alayna Hanson, Kaden Zylka, Mariah Smith and Johann Ortega-Ramirez. Second row: Milo Back, Rowan Zack, Brenna Jackson, Emmitt Phillips and Jayden LaPorte. Back row: Rose Jarnot, Harper Moore, Bria Golombecki, Lily Schleif, Owen Cestnik, Evan VanDenheuvel and Peyton Rakow.

