Fabulous Flyers, grades 4 - 5

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades 4 - 5 who were chosen for March include front row (from left): Kjersti Halvorson, Hailey Gudino, Chelsey Wyman, Kyce Heier, Liam Bellinger and Nicholas Hammond. Second row: Sophia Samler, Lyla Retka, Bella Notsch, Cora Kliber, Reese Becker and Michael Schmidt. Back row: Colin Schlangen, Hunter Hudalla, Evan VanDenheuvel, Amber Johnson, Avery Juelke, Claire Zellmer and Timothy Enstad.

Load comments