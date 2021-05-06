Fabulous Flyers

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades 2 - 3 who were chosen for April include front row (from left): Carter Borwege, Aria Wood, Cullen Brown, Uriel Laska and Twylla Wozniak-Marts. Second row: Isabella Ritchie, Nolan Scheffler, Janiyla Cochran, Jacob Lattimer, Brynlee Sowers and Ivory Wearne. Back row: Carson Geschwill, Rachel Henze, Mayson Hennes, Rayna Oothoudt, Eli Bates, Hannah Orians and Hannah Gohl.

Recommended for you

Load comments