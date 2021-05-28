Fabulous Flyers

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades 2 - 3 who were chosen for May include front row (from left): Liam Schreder, Aiden Zellgert, Kreea Benson, Neveah Peterson, Hudsyn Gwost and Paige Kuehne. Second row: Landen Chamblis-Larson, Jace Johnson, Marissa Smude, Hannah Gohl, Hailey Specker, Cassie Cabrera and Maija Kjeldergaard. Back row: Alexis VanScoik, Emma Pirnie, Layla Klegstad, Ellie Abbott, Meara Cox, Riley McDougall, Qadri Oloriegbe and Sydney Holman.

