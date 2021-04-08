Fabulous Flyers, grades 2 - 3

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety.

Students in the grades 2 - 3 who were chosen for March include front row (from left): Bentley Wright, Bella Rone, Henry Krominga, Haddlie Dobis and Ajay Smieja. Second row: Will Sherwood, Jayce Enderlin, Olivia Sweeney, Kate Larson, Maddison Schneider, Diego Gutierrez and Allyse Kitzmann. Back row: Ehlin Youngberg, Jack Turner, Klay Schlagel, Natalie Rodewald, Grant Luebke, Armani Kern and Layla Klegstad.

