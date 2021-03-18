February AMPT Award
Submitted photo

Each month, the specialist teachers at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls, pick a classroom that has shown the most Flyer Pride throughout the month in Art, Music, Physical Education and Technology (AMPT). This classroom gets to display the AMPT trophy outside of their classroom for the whole month.

The core tenets of Flyer Pride are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. This is an all-school competition between all 24 classrooms.

The winners for February were students from Carrie Youngberg’s fifth-grade class, including front row (from left): Lily Schleif, Reese Becker and Sean Derry. Second row: Sam Swedal, Ethan Czech, Peyton Rakow and Niles Sams. Third row: Brock Abbott, Noah Lattimer, Evan VanDenheuvel and Colin Schlangen. Fourth row: Claire Zellmer, Imagine Hines, Stella Holig and Malin Youngberg. Back row: Miranda Smude, Rose Jarnot, Khloe Schlagel, Amber Johnson and Grace Orians. Standing to the left is Mrs. Youngberg.

