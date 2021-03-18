Each month, the specialist teachers at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls, pick a classroom that has shown the most Flyer Pride throughout the month in Art, Music, Physical Education and Technology (AMPT). This classroom gets to display the AMPT trophy outside of their classroom for the whole month.
The core tenets of Flyer Pride are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. This is an all-school competition between all 24 classrooms.
The winners for February were students from Carrie Youngberg’s fifth-grade class, including front row (from left): Lily Schleif, Reese Becker and Sean Derry. Second row: Sam Swedal, Ethan Czech, Peyton Rakow and Niles Sams. Third row: Brock Abbott, Noah Lattimer, Evan VanDenheuvel and Colin Schlangen. Fourth row: Claire Zellmer, Imagine Hines, Stella Holig and Malin Youngberg. Back row: Miranda Smude, Rose Jarnot, Khloe Schlagel, Amber Johnson and Grace Orians. Standing to the left is Mrs. Youngberg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.