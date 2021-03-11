Third-grade Fabulous Flyers
Submitted photo

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. Students in the third grade who were chosen for January and February include front row (from left): Charles Hirsch, Maegen Nornberg, Aubrey Kliber and Milla Kleinschmidt. Second row: Swazi Jackson, Ashley LeBlanc, Graham Bergman, Ellie Abbott, Lucas Stassen and Miah Posterick. Back row: Evan Erickson, Jordan Harris, Klay Schlagel, Aubree Freudenrich and Ehlin Youngberg.

Load comments