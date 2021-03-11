Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. Students in the second grade who were chosen for January and February include front row (from left): Xavier Dulude, Michael Oothoudt, Briyell Shequen, Izabella Ritchie, Ashley Gudino and Kade Schlagel. Second row: Braeden Wilczek, Cullen Odegard, Coltin Hampton, Mia Eischens-Zamora, Laney Zellmer and Allie Holm. Back row: Henry Retka, Micah Paulson, Josie Cestnik, Zoey Rojas-Czeck, Emely Tabatt, Khloe Samler and Kimberly Duffee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.