Second-grade Fabulous Flyers

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. Students in the second grade who were chosen for January and February include front row (from left): Xavier Dulude, Michael Oothoudt, Briyell Shequen, Izabella Ritchie, Ashley Gudino and Kade Schlagel. Second row: Braeden Wilczek, Cullen Odegard, Coltin Hampton, Mia Eischens-Zamora, Laney Zellmer and Allie Holm. Back row: Henry Retka, Micah Paulson, Josie Cestnik, Zoey Rojas-Czeck, Emely Tabatt, Khloe Samler and Kimberly Duffee.

Load comments