Fourth-grade Fabulous Flyers
Submitted photo

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. Students in the fourth grade who were chosen for January and February include front row (from left): Eva Johnson, Chloe Reedy, Joslyn Waldvogel, Marlee Schill and Beau Sherwood. Second row: Alex Gutierrez, Elise Houle, Brooklyn Janson, Seth Ramsdell and Denver Borwege. Back row: Jadeyn Harris, Spencer Sankey, Toby Rone, Wyatt Strahl and Cecelia Turner.

Load comments