First-grade Fabulous Flyers
Submitted photo

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. Students in the first grade who were chosen for January and February include front row (from left): Mckenzie Alstad, Kymani Braxton, Kaylee Olson, Alexis Wasland, Cooper Hennes, Lizzie Schmidt and Saraya Bue. Second row: Amira Vukelich, Josie Pickar, Soren Kleinschmidt, Aurora Nue and Uriah Strom. Back row: Lennon Plevell, Jack Miller, Logan Winter, Charlotte Sweeney, Colton Heurung and Tyler Mueller.

