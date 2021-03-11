Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. Students in the fifth grade who were chosen for January and February include front row (from left): Ellyse Freudenrich, Scarlett Stumpf, Rachel Leonard, Reese Becker and Caley Rakow. Second row: Bethany Pint, Nathaniel Zellgert, Khloe Schlagel, Brock Abbott, Kaden Happke and Grace Orians. Back row: Levi Hayes, Antanisha Davis, Jennalynn Hanson, Noah Vaverek, Malin Youngberg and Gretchen Schlangen.
