Kindergarten Fabulous Flyers

Each month, the staff at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls recognizes students in all grades who have shown Flyer Pride, the core tenets of which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. Kindergarten students who were chosen for January and February include front row (from left): Zane Shepard, Cameron Smith, Alexa Golombecki, Luke Smith and Remi Lambert. Second row: Sawyer Bergman, Sidney Gregoire, Delaney Strack, Arik Kleinschmidt, Danika Strack, Owen Schill and Cecily Oothoudt. Back row: Soren Youngberg, Willow Arneson, Kinley Calhoun, Lorelai Manzanares, Avery LaPorte and Karli Freudenrich.

