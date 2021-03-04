Lincoln Elementary
Submitted photo

February was “I love to Read” Month for students at Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls. Dan Germundson through Horace Mann and PTA donated bikes for the goal winners of the month. Bike winners include (from left): Audrina Heinz, Trenton Radloff, Alan Kalina, Megan Houle, Ava Szczodroski and Adrian Vazquez.

