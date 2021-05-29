Lincoln Elementary teacher retires after 25 years

It was her one-room country school teacher, Mrs. Vera Mitchell, who inspired her to become a teacher, said Terri Sims, ADSIS teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Little Falls.
“She always helped you to feel successful and important. She told us that she loved us every day and taught us to take pride in our work,” Sims said.
By experiencing firsthand the difference having a great teacher made, Sims said she wanted to do the same for other children.
“She set me up for the rest of my school years and it truly changed my life,” she said.
Sims said that she and her sister, Kathy Kosloski, had thanked Mrs. Mitchell for the positive impact she had on their lives. Mrs. Mitchell’s response was of a humbled woman and who believed it was simply the right thing to do.
After teaching for nearly three decades, Terri Sims is looking forward to retiring, June 1.
“She said, ‘Oh, that’s just what I supposed to do,’ but it wasn’t just that to us. To us, what she did was phenomenal,” Sims said.
After Sims graduated from Onamia High School in Onamia in 1975, life took her on a somewhat different path to teaching. Married and then later blessed with her children, Katie, Sara, Peter and Patrick, she worked hard on the farm, while caring for the children and making steps toward her teaching degree — one step at a time.
Sims graduated from Central Lakes College in Brainerd in 1977 with an associate’s degree in child development. She later returned to school in her 30s, graduated from State Cloud State University in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Sims also continued her education and later earned a master’s degree in education from St. Mary’s University.
Looking back, Sims said, her children were a huge part of her success in obtaining her dream of becoming a teacher. Not only because of their support, but also because at times they had to allow her time, peace and quiet to study.
Because of how busy running a farm was, Sims said she attended school during the winter months when there was no field work to be done. A neighbor lady, who was also very supportive of Sims, watched the children at no cost during the day when she attended school.
Sims said one thing that motivated her to keep going despite different hardships in life was something Mrs. Mitchell used to say — “Do it all the way or don’t do it at all.”
Before Sims started teaching in a full-time position in the Little Falls School District in the late 1990s, she had taken on several long-term and short-term substitute teacher positions in the four years before.
Now set to retire 25 years later from teaching at Lincoln, Sims’ official retirement date is June 1. While her co-workers wish her the best, there is no doubt her presence will be missed.
“We will miss her sense of humor and what she brings to work every single day,” said Principal Larry Edgerton.
Some of the things Sims is known for among her co-workers, Edgerton said, is her willingness to help out wherever she is needed, going above and beyond and her big, caring heart for the students.
“She will do anything for the kids,” Edgerton said.
Sims’ dedication to her work and the students has been clear to Supt. Stephen Jones, as well.
“Terri brings a unique spirit and high energy level to her job in working with our elementary students. She is all about relationships with kids, families and staff and it’s through these interactions that we get to see her extreme values and skills as a teacher. Her laughter will certainly be missed in our hallways,” Jones said.
Reminiscing about her years of teaching, Sims said her goal has been to make teaching fun and to encourage her students to be the best they can be. It has been a lot of fun, she said, to watch them succeed.
While she is teaching kindergarten alternative delivery of specialized instructional services (ADSIS) this year, she has also taught kindergarten, third, fourth and fifth grade. In addition, she has also worked as a driver’s education teacher since 2004, a task that has had a few close calls, she said.
Throughout her years in the Little Falls School District, Sims said she has really enjoyed working with different people.
“There are some really great people in the district,” she said.
Sims said that one of her dreams as a teacher was to start an outdoor classroom to give students the experience, as well. One project was to create a trail that begins by the parking lot in Pine Grove Park where students can learn more about the trees and species in the woods.
After teaching for nearly three decades, Sims is looking forward to retiring. She plans to travel more with her motorcycle, trail riding with her ATV, kayaking, fishing, reading and more. She is also looking forward to having more time to finish several projects she started. More than anything, she is thrilled about the opportunity to spend time with and spoil her six grandchildren, Jack, Maddy, Caleb, Alex, Weston and Claire.
