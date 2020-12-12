The Christmas season is merry, and definitely bright, for one rural Royalton family.
Andy and Kayla Dancer, along with their three children: Landon, 6, Adeline, 4 and Lillian, 18 months, have created a winter wonderland at 15786 Friends Court — about three and a half miles northwest of Royalton.
Christmas lights are nothing new to the Dancers.But this year, they’re kicking it up a notch. During the past few years, Andy said they have had around 40,000 lights. They’re hitting a new family record this year with more than 70,000.
Andy said 2020 seemed like the perfect year to step up his game.
“With everything going on this year, as crazy as it is, it just made it a little easier to make that push to try to get a little bit bigger, to get everybody outside,” he said. “It’s been a messed up year for everybody.”
They have been putting up what Andy considers to be “big” displays for about four years, but they have decorated each of the 11 years Andy and Kayla have been together. Before that, Andy helped his parents, grandparents and even the middle school in Royalton with their displays.
The joy of seeing how much their own children and those of others enjoy the lights — along with a friendly rivalry with Andy’s brother’s family in Gilman — has helped the display continue to grow.
The Dancers’ home is hard to miss. Large candy canes, a “Happy Holidays” sign, a nativity scene and much more greet visitors before they even turn up the driveway. Santa Claus and eight not-so-tiny reindeer — 8 1/2 feet tall, to be exact — sit atop the roof of the family’s home. A lit-up Snoopy rests on top of the doghouse, and trees festooned in the colors of the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves are just a few of the wonders in the front of the house.
“I’ve always liked — for whatever reason — Christmas lights,” Andy said.
Putting such a display together is no small task. Andy said preparations begin before Halloween, with the entire month of November spent putting up the lights. They are lit for the first time the day after Thanksgiving.
This year, Kayla said she was able to provide a little more manpower to the operation. She spent a good deal of time fixing lights, getting everything ready and keeping the children entertained, so Andy could spend more time outdoors putting up the display.
This year, she has also put her own twist on what the couple hopes will be a fun night out for the entire family. Each Friday and Saturday, the Dancers leave a bowl of candy canes for anyone who wants to get out and take a stroll through the lights. Kayla has added a scavenger hunt to add to the fun.
The idea came to her while preparing for a visit from relatives.
“I was just trying to think of something to get our kids out to do something fun as a family,” she said. “I thought, ‘What could we do?’ I thought, ‘Why don’t we go to the Dollar Store and we’ll pick up some cool Christmas items and we’ll hide them throughout the lights?’ Everybody had a really good time with it. And then some family friends were driving by and they stopped and we had extra sheets, so we just started passing them out and everybody was like, ‘This is so cool.’ We thought, ‘Maybe we should just continue it along.’”
The lights are a hit with all who come to check them out, whether they’re just driving by or they get out to take a closer look. Andy and Kayla both said they always receive positive feedback from families who enjoy seeing their Christmas lights every year.
With all the joy they are bringing others and hitting a new personal record — not to mention the amount of work it all takes — one might think the Dancers are going to hold steady with the current display. Not so much.
Andy said he hopes to get to 100,000 lights before he takes a break from adding to the display.
“We’re hoping next year to get a little bit bigger and finish up our trail that we have,” he said. “It’s about 5 1/2 acres. Right now, we probably put lights up on about two or two and a half, so it would be nice to go around the property.
“By the time we get our trail done, once we get around that 100,000, I think we’re going to be good for a while; at least until the kids get a lot older and they start chipping in more,” he said. “It’s a lot of work.”
However, that might not be all that long. Andy said his son, Landon, has already helped where he can and has taken an interest in the display.
It isn’t only their own display that catches the eyes of the Dancer family, either. They drive around and check out the Christmas light tours in towns such as Little Falls and Sartell. The trips are all about family fun, but both Andy and Kayla admitted they also are able to get some ideas from what they see.
“People do a great job out there,” Andy said. “We picked up on a few ideas last weekend.”
“It’s fun to see what other people come up with, or what other people make themselves,” Kayla added. “That’s one of our favorite things, to see what other people make or think of.”
This year, the Dancers are also using the lights as a way to give back to the community. In previous years, Kayla said people have left donations in their mailbox. There is a free-will box out this year, which the family will use to “adopt” families in need from the Angel Tree at Walmart in Little Falls.
“It’s just something that we’re showing our kids — that it’s nice to give back to other people, too,” she said.
At the end of the day, the display is all about bringing the magic of Christmas to life for their family and whoever else wants to come share in their enjoyment.
Andy said it means “everything” to see the smiles on children’s faces as they take in the lights. He said this year is extra special knowing it’s an excuse for families to get out and have fun when not much else is happening because of COVID-19.
“Christmas lights in general make people happy,” Kayla said. “Just to bring smiles to kids’ faces, I think that’s one of our favorite things, hearing what the little kids say. It’s just that time of year when you want everybody to be happy.”
