Life continues amidst pandemic

Stephenie Meister of Little Falls and her fiancé, Micheal Dewitt, were looking forward to the birth of their daughter, Emma. Since Stephenie had cesarean section deliveries (C-section) with her other two children, Paul, 11, and Nevaeh, 1, Emma’s birth was planned for Tuesday, March 17.
They had anticipated it would be similar to their experience when Nevaeh was born. Friends and family would visit them at the hospital and celebrate the birth of their new family member. A multitude of photos of all of them would be taken to remember the special day.
But amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, their plans changed as St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls made the decision to not allow visitors.
“At first, they didn’t seem sure even my fiancé could be there, but once they said he could, it was a relief. It was comforting to have him there,” she said.
Stephenie said going into the hospital was very nerve-racking because of the potential risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
“I was afraid of getting infected, especially bringing a newborn into this world. This is something you would see in a movie and in all honesty, it is scary,” she said. “It’s a sad and scary time for expecting mothers out there. For any mother out there for that matter.”
The C-section went well. Their baby girl was born Tuesday, March 17, at 8:17 a.m., weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long. She was named Emma Mae.
Stephenie said she was inspired to name her Emma after the daughter of Rachel Green, a fictional character in the American sitcom “Friends.”
“I have always liked that name,” she said.
She was also named Mae after Stephenie’s great-grandma Gladys Mae Meister.
Stephenie said she was able to hold Emma shortly after she was delivered for about 10 minutes before they closed her incision.
“It was nice I got to hold her. I wasn’t able to do that when I had Nevaeh,” she said.
Afterward she was brought to the recovery room where Emma was.
Stephenie said she was initially supposed to only stay at the hospital for two nights, but since she was in more pain and had difficulty moving around after the C-section than what they had anticipated, she was allowed to stay longer.
“It was nice to have an extra day to recover,” she said.
It also gave the parents more time to bond more with Emma. They brought her home for the first time, Friday, March 20.
While Stephenie had been in the hospital, Nevaeh was staying with her aunts and Paul was with his grandma, where he lives.
About half an hour after they arrived home, Stephenie’s mom, Sue Olesch, brought Nevaeh home to meet her new baby sister. She pointed at Emma with curiosity and excitement.
“It sounded like she said, ‘What is that?’” Stephenie said.
Since then, Micheal and Stephenie have mostly homebound with Nevaeh and Emma. Amidst the pandemic, their goal is to stay as healthy as possible. Although many are eager to meet the new baby, they are keeping people at a distance. Not only because of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’ executive order for people to stay home, but more so to make sure neither of them gets infected. For Micheal, that has become his mission.
“I can’t explain it. I just don’t want to go anywhere. I just want to sit home with her to keep her protected from people coming in and out. We don’t allow any of that,” he said.
Micheal said that at first when they were still at the hospital, he was afraid to even touch Emma out of fear of passing something on to her.
Although Nevaeh is somewhat jealous of the time and snuggles her mom spends with her new sister, Stephenie makes sure that she is not left out.
“I try to spend some real good quality time with her. I bring her outside. She loves to snuggle in the morning and watch a movie, so usually I have both of them watching Disney with one in each arm,” she said.
Being a mom is something Stephenie really enjoys, she said.
Looking back, the two understand why no one was allowed to visit the hospital. Not being able to visit was also very hard on the family, especially for their mothers,”Stephenie said.
“I believe the clinic and the hospital are definitely taking the precautions needed during this time. Both my doctors did the surgery very well,” she said.
Since there weren’t any visitors, not as many photos were taken at that time either. But even so, the important part is that everyone is safe, she said.
