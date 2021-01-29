To the Editor:
During this world pandemic, we appreciate supporters of the Friends of the Library. The Friends of the Carnegie Library have struggled with how and when we can support our library and its staff. We work closely with the librarian and have been able to continue support for ongoing programs.
For the fifth year, we have offered a $500 scholarship to a graduating senior. We were able to donate over 300 books through Project Bookshelf. We have helped with the expenses that the library incurs through arts and crafts programs.
We encourage staff to attend further education seminars and conferences, offering financial help to cover costs.
We are able to do these things primarily by your support and yearly dues. We are unable to hold used book sales at this time. This is our main fundraiser. We do, however, have a book cart, stationed in the vestibule of the library with used books for sale for the patrons.
We urge you to become a member, continue your membership or consider a tax deductible donation for the year of 2020. Please also consider the Friends in your estate planning.
We appreciate everyone for helping to ensure the Little Falls community enjoys excellent library services.
