As Minnesotans enter the sixth week of stay at home orders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, those who would normally be out during the day have been noticing just how loud their neighbors can be.
Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers said on top of increased domestic complaints throughout the county, many residents are calling the department complaining about noisy neighbors.
Excessive noise is unlawful as noted in the city-wide ordinance: “It shall be unlawful for any person to make, or cause to be made, loud, unnecessary or unusual noise which either annoys, disturbs or affects the comfort, repose, health or peace of others.”
The ordinance goes onto detail rules against the excessive use of horns on automobiles or music devices including instruments and speakers playing sound audible from 50 feet away.
Other disturbances include keeping loud animals, intentionally disturbing quiet settings vocally by yelling, singing whistling or throwing large gatherings “from which noise emanates of a sufficient volume so as to disturb the peace, quiet and repose of another person,” between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., those knowingly at a gathering of that nature can be in violation as well.
Under Gov. Tim Walz’ social distancing guidelines, large gatherings are strongly advised against and may even result in a fine.
“One specific complaint that we have been getting is kids gathering in large groups to play basketball or other sporting activities at parks or other athletic fields in the community,” Schirmers said.
However, when it comes to those violations, he said the department is taking a “soft touch” approach and making a point to educate those on the risks of gathering in crowds.
In response to continued concerns over the spread COVID-19, Walz, Thursday announced an extension of the stay at home order through May 18.
