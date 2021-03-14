LFCHS students ‘rise up for mental health’

Rise up for mental health. That is what the Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) DECA Chapter is encouraging everyone to do, from students and teachers to business owners and community members.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all during the last year, DECA members were interested in raising awareness about mental health as well as to let people know that they are not alone.
“We noticed that a lot of people are dealing with it and we wanted to make kids aware that there are people around us who are dealing with the same problem,” said Emma Holey, a DECA member and an 11th grade student at LFCHS.
Holey said when the schools moved to distance learning, not only in March 2020, but also later in the fall of 2020, it affected students differently. While some embraced distance learning and liked it, others missed the social interaction at school and so much more.
One of the first things the DECA members did was to talk with Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Sheila Watercott and with the school’s guidance counselors. At that time, students were still in distance learning with hybrid or in person learning on the horizon. Since a DECA project requires certain guidelines to be followed, Holey said it would help them create a structure to what they were trying to do.
The DECA members created a short confidential survey given to all high school students, about 750, to collect their input on student mental health at the high school. They believed that the summary data collected from the survey would assist them in their mental health awareness campaign as it would help them pinpoint what areas students struggled with the most.
There were 10 questions in the survey. However, some questions contained additional questions. The survey also included some information that helped students understand the questions as a whole. For instance, question number three said, “Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. Are you currently dealing with any challenging mental health issues (feeling sad, anxious, etc.)?”
Participating students were also able to answer how often they deal with challenging mental health issues, such as usually never, less than once a day, once a day, several times a day, once or twice a week or several times a week.
In addition, students were able to strongly disagree, disagree, agree or strongly agree to a series of statements. Some of those statements highlighted their own view of mental health; not only pertaining to themselves, but to others, as well.
The statements identified whether they believed it was important to have someone to talk to when dealing with mental health issues and if they have at least one person they can talk to about their own mental health concerns.
Furthermore, the statements helped students recognize if their own stress levels of feeling more anxious, worried and more had increased since the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 first became an issue. It also pinpointed whether or not they believed social media platforms, such as TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and more had worsened their mental health.
Mike Kaluza, business teacher and DECA adviser, said that because everybody’s home life was different, it made it more difficult in figuring out how to accomplish what they wanted to do. However, the survey gave them an insight and some of the results surprised them all, he said. About 400 students had responded to the survey.
“We found that social media didn’t affect them as much as we thought it was going to,” said Lauren Hanfler, DECA member and 11th grade student at LFCHS.
“We also found that a lot of people wanted to talk to somebody if they were having mental health issues, but don’t exactly know who to talk to,” Holey said.
Looking at the social media aspect, Hanfler said many students found social media helpful during distance learning. It was a tool that helped them stay connected with their friends. However, others found that it caused them more stress because they felt like they were missing out on things they saw their friends were able to do and they weren’t.
“For some, it made them feel more alone because it seemed like there were so many more things going on in other people’s lives,” Hanfler said.
The survey also asked students if they felt comfortable talking to a school counselor or mental health professional about their. Not many did, Watercott said. However, nearly all of the students who replied said they would listen to friends who were struggling or had concerns about things.
Kaluza said one thing LFCHS Principal Tim Bjorge has encouraged for years is for teachers to build relationships with the students. The goal is for every kid to have at least one adult in the building that they have a connection with and feel they can talk to about any concerns they may have.
Another step in DECA’s mental health awareness campaign is for students to take a pledge to be willing to listen to their friends if they have concerns and to reach out to someone if they are in need of talking to someone. Teachers and other school staff as well as people in the community are encouraged to take the pledge too, Watercott said.
While students and others may feel like they are alone in what they are feeling and experiencing, Holey said the survey results clearly show they aren’t.
In their mental health awareness campaign, the DECA members have hung posters in various places, in the school as well as in the community, with the acronym RISE — Recognize our feelings, Inform others, Save time for you and Exercise good habits.
As part of the campaign, the students received various resources they can either use for themselves or to give out to others. Those resources included the MN Crisis Text Line (Type MN to 741741), the Crisis Line and Referral Service (218) 828-4357 or 1 (800) 462-5525 and websites to Mental Health America at www.mhanational.org/childrens-mental-health and the National Institute of Mental Health at www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/index.sht ml.
The students were given lime green bracelets with the wording “Rise up for mental health” imprinted to show their support.
In addition, students were given various self care tips. One tip is to carve out time for oneself as it is the basic prerequisite for just about all the ways a person can take care of themselves.
“You need time and it has to be part of a daily routine. It’s not always easy to set time aside with everything going on in life, but learning to carve it into your schedule is necessary,” Watercott said.
Carving out time for oneself doesn’t necessarily require a lot of time, perhaps only as little as 15-20 minutes. However, it is the regularity that counts. While it may feel strange at first, it eventually becomes a habit, Watercott said.
Another self care tip is exercising as working out comes in many forms, such as training for strength, endurance and aerobic activity by getting one’s heartbeat up. One suggestion is to walk one or two miles per day as it not only helps with staying physically fit, but exercise is also a natural way to help decrease depression and anxiety.
The DECA members’ third self care tip involves getting adequate sleep, which can sometimes be easier said than done. However, sleep deprivation can have a serious negative impact on a person’s thinking as well as their physical and emotional state.
“Most teens need eight to nine hours of restful sleep to function at their best. It is not easy fitting this into a schedule filled with academic, social and recreational activities, but it sure has a big payoff,” the self care tip note said.
Furthermore, another self care tip note given out by DECA members said, that research has found that meeting with peers and talking about what’s going on as well as past events that an individual is still processing, prevents burnout and promotes wellbeing.
“Group connections are so important for fostering resilience and releasing chemicals in the brain that support well-being,” the note said.
While the simple task of talking can be helpful, doing other things together, such as doing art projects together, playing a game or recording a TikTok all can be beneficial.
“Despite the pressure to have huge numbers of ‘friends’ and ‘followers,’ it only takes a few special friends to make a big difference in your life,” Hanfler said.
Lastly, Holey and Hanfler encourage students and others to do something for someone else. After all, the human brain is wired for giving and the chemicals that are released by the brain during the process of giving is far more rewarding than when a person receive a gift. Sometimes joining small, local efforts, such as helping a neighbor, volunteering at a church, school or community events, all foster the feeling and reality of making a positive impact on another person’s life.
