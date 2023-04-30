Cast members for Xanadu include front row (from left): Issy Segler, Sam Bartos, Kadence Hoheisel, Henry Moore, Beth Ahlin, Aliza Kresha, Paige Kraus and Ashley Hagen. Second row: Mary Wolbeck, Tyler Zilka, Mason Tschida, Abbie Scepurek, Lee Rone, John Ahlin, Vincent Strunk, Berit Gustafson, Lyrica Allen, Ela Schechinger, Emma Miller and Ella Stassen. Back row: Ava Schleif, Natalie Graeve, Jenna Athmann, Emma Hubner, Kalyan Peterson, Aiden Nordlie, Harmonie Miller and Isabel Becker. Not pictured: Isabel Waltman and Teagan Steffen.
The Little Falls Community High School Drama and Music departments will present the musical “Xanadu” in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 4 – 6, at 7 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance.
Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco. But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. Xanadu is a moving, electrifying tale of endless fun that will keep audiences in stitches while the original legendary, chart-topping tunes lift them out of their seats.
The cast features Beth Ahlin as Kira, Henry Moore as Sonny, John Ahlin as Danny, Paige Kraus as Melpomene, Aliza Kresha as Calliope, Kadence Hoheisel as Erato, Ashley Hagen as Terpsichore, Issy Segler as Euterpe and Sam Bartos as Thalia. The pit orchestra, directed by Todd Peterson, has 12 students and community members and is guaranteed to impress the audience. Lights and sound are designed by students Isabel Becker and Isabel Waltman, and the tech crew, led by Stage Manager Emma Miller.
Stephanita ZumBerge is the choreographer, Jennifer Schnobrich is the costumer, and Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin is in charge of the set and props.
Camilla Larson, director, said, “It has been wonderful to work with this awesome cast, crew, orchestra and production team. I appreciate their hard work and the challenges they have overcome with skating on stage and many of the technical details. This has been a fun way to celebrate and remember the life of Olivia Newton-John (1948 – 2022). This show is family friendly for all ages.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. All seats are reserved seating. Tickets are available for purchase online at the following Vanco Event link: https://www.vancoevents.com/BSYY.
For information about tickets or seating, call the activity office at (320) 616-2207.
