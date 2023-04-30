LFCHS Xanadu

Cast members for Xanadu include front row (from left): Issy Segler, Sam Bartos, Kadence Hoheisel, Henry Moore, Beth Ahlin, Aliza Kresha, Paige Kraus and Ashley Hagen. Second row: Mary Wolbeck, Tyler Zilka, Mason Tschida, Abbie Scepurek, Lee Rone, John Ahlin, Vincent Strunk, Berit Gustafson, Lyrica Allen, Ela Schechinger, Emma Miller and Ella Stassen. Back row: Ava Schleif, Natalie Graeve, Jenna Athmann, Emma Hubner, Kalyan Peterson, Aiden Nordlie, Harmonie Miller and Isabel Becker. Not pictured: Isabel Waltman and Teagan Steffen.

The Little Falls Community High School Drama and Music departments will present the musical “Xanadu” in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 4 – 6, at 7 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance.

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco. But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. Xanadu is a moving, electrifying tale of endless fun that will keep audiences in stitches while the original legendary, chart-topping tunes lift them out of their seats.

Load comments