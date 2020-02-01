LFCHS students prepare for ninth annual ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser for Oasis

Students, most of whom are members of the Art Club at the Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS), are busy painting and decorating ceramic bowls for Oasis Central Minnesota’s ninth annual “Empty Bowls Fundraiser.”
The fundraiser will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2100 Riverview Drive in Little Falls. In addition to the meal, guests can enjoy live music and bid on silent auctio items.
Advanced tickets can be purchased by contacting Oasis Central Minnesota at (320) 632-9140 or purchased at the door.
Tristan Gallus, president of the Art Club, said it is his third year painting bowls for the event.
“It’s kind of fun. It gives you something to do. Knowing that it’s going for a good cause also makes me feel like I am helping out,” he said.
LFCHS teacher Karen Warner said it takes several weeks for her and the other art teacher, Raychel Virnig, to sculpt about 250-300 bowls for the event. Guests are able to choose their own bowl, have it filled with soup and then take their bowl home with them when they are finished. Bread, dessert and a beverage are included.
“Oasis donates the materials we use, like the clay and the glaze. It’s not coming from the school budget. We provide the talent and the labor,” she said.
Warner said it takes her about an hour and a half to make 12 bowls. She and Virnig volunteer their time whether it is after school hours or during the weekend. Although the students are encouraged to help, they are not required to, but it is considered as community service for them.
“The kids are learning to give back to the community and donate their skill and at the same time, help out by allowing Oasis to do their fundraiser. It really is a good feeling just to know that it is going for a good cause and that it is going directly into our community,” Warner said.
Once the bowls are sculpted, Virnig and Warner trim the bottom and edges, let them dry completely and then fire them in the kiln.
The next step is to paint the bowls. Gallus said there are several painting techniques depending on that the painter wants to do with the bowl. If he’s going for a solid on the inside, he pours some paint and swirls it around. Not only does it help create an even layer, but also saves time.
Gallus also likes to create various designs on the bowls, such as splatter, stripes or dots. He estimates he has glazed more than 30 bowls and has used every color in different shades in the cabinet.
Just as Warner finds sculpting the bowls relaxing, Gallus said the same about painting.
“Making art in general is very meditative, but I can really get lost in what I am doing,” she said.
Empty Bowls is not only a fundraiser for Oasis Central Minnesota with the proceeds going to help those who are close to being homeless or already are. It is also a way to raise awareness about those in the community who are going hungry.
“It is a reminder that there is always an empty bowl,” said Rose Surma, executive director at Oasis Central Minnesota.
Program Director Claudia Petcu said since she started working full-time at Oasis Central Minnesota about six months ago, her eyes have really opened to the tremendous need in the community.
“If we don’t see it, we think it doesn’t exist,” she said.
Petcu said homelessness in rural areas is different compared to a metropolitan area. Some are living in cars, fish houses, unsheltered tents, are staying temporarily with someone and some walk around all evening.
Last year, Oasis Central Minnesota provided emergency shelter for 41 households, ranging from a households of one to households of eight.
However, 123 households asked for emergency housing, but because of not having enough funds, Oasis Central Minnesota had no choice but to turn them away.
“We’re trying and we’re working hard to try to help more people. It’s hard to describe how difficult it is to tell people that there isn’t an option for them,” Surma said.
With the organization’s “Share A Meal” program, a weekly meal that is prepared by local churches, businesses, civic groups and individual volunteers in the Morrison County area, Surma said 3,000 meals were served last year.
Oasis Central Minnesota was also able to provide support services to 250 people last year, who were on the brink of becoming homeless and were in need of someone coming alongside them and help them find appropriate and affordable housing.
“It’s different for everyone based on their situation,” Surma said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.