LFCHS students continue help each other amidst school closing

When Tim Corbett, social studies teacher at Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) found himself with a high failure rate in his classes April 2019, he knew something needed to change. As an incentive to the students, he offered to host an ice cream party for any class that either had the highest passing percentage or 100%. As a result, students who were doing well in school started helping the students who were struggling.
“I ended up giving an ice cream party for every one of my classes. I spent a fair amount of money at Coborn’s on ice cream last year,” he said.
But what impressed Corbett the most about the students who were helping was that for them it was never about getting an ice cream party — they just wanted the students who were struggling to know what it felt like to succeed.
“One of the comments I received from one of my helpers was, ‘I just want my classmates to feel how I feel in school.’ These kids are so willing to help other kids so those kids can succeed,” he said.
While teaching and helping came naturally to some students, others, with some guiding from Corbett, discovered that they had the ability to teach and help others. It also made them feel good about making a difference in their classmates’ lives.
Some students really made it their mission to help someone they knew they were struggling, but refused to accept any help. Corbett recalls one student who kept offering her help to a student who consistently turned her down. But eventually he gave in, which ultimately helped him pass the class.
“When he passed the class, she told me she was so glad that he wouldn’t have to go redo the class. Kids learn so much from each other,” Corbett said.
It also makes the students who need help feel good about themselves and gives them a sense of accomplishment. Corbett said one student had revealed to his helper that he had never studied that hard for a test before and how excited he had been when he did well on the test.
In the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, Corbett considered implementing the same help system at the end of semester he did last year. But after realizing that there really wasn’t anything stopping them from addressing it early on, with the administrative approval, he offered the incentive to excuse those with a grade A to have to take the final exam for that semester.
“That’s just kind of their reward for maintaining grades throughout the whole school year. They still have to keep up with everything and if they weren’t, the I would make them take the final,” he said.
Since then, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered the schools to close, March 15, and students and teachers have moved to distance learning,
Lauren Hanfler, a 10th grade student at LFCHS, said she started helping her classmates during the second semester to help them excel in world history. When school was still in session, she always tried to partner with someone who could use some extra help with understanding the topic at hand.
“The reason I love helping my classmates is because I want them to succeed in school like I do. I want all my classmates to be happy with their grades,” she said.
Hanfler said she loves seeing students’ faces light up when they receive a good grade on their opportunities and on their class work. While she understands that not all students will love school or doing school work, her hope is for all students to be able to take a class and pass it.
“If they need a little bit of help along the way, that is OK. Most people don’t understand that it is normal to need to ask for help every once in a while,” she said.
Tenth grade student Emma Holey said it makes her feel good to be able to use her talents to help people. She has received many emails and text messages from different students and has learned that sometimes it can be the smallest thing that makes the biggest difference.
“Sometimes all a classmate needs is a couple of questions answered and they will be able to figure it out. I did not even realize I helped someone by just answering a couple of questions, but once they told me they finished it and they understood what to do, I felt great,” she said.
Holey encourages students who are struggling to keep pushing and continue to work hard.
“It may be challenging, but you and others know you can do it,” she said.
She also advises students to try to stay as organized as possible. What has helped her has been to write in a day planner what she needs to do each day and when all of the assignments are due.
Maizee Kathrein, a sophomore at LFCHS, said she really enjoyed helping a student one-on-one to study for a test and then reading it out loud. The comment the student made to her afterward was that they felt they did well on the test because she had helped.
“I like to see others succeed and go further in their studies,” she said.
Kathrein said sometimes it can be challenging to help others while she is studying for her own assignments and tests. It’s also a lot harder to help students by using technology, as many have no choice but doing so because of social distancing guidelines and distance learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kathrein encourages students to try to stay positive with the situation and do things they find enjoyable. Some of the things she enjoys doing so she does not stay cooped up in the house are going outside as much as possible, riding horses, playing with her dogs and staying as active as she can.
Sophomore Reagan Ricketts has mostly tutored classmates in class and on Zoom calls. She enjoys seeing the students succeed and reach the goals they set for themselves. To her, communication is extremely important, especially when helping someone through distance learning.
“Sometimes when you are given the opportunity to help someone they can be shy and it can be challenging to break that barrier for them to be comfortable with you. It’s been difficult because sometimes people can’t video call or they are busy and forget you wanted to do one so communication is a big key in all of this,” she said.
Ricketts has found her relief in music. She takes breaks frequently to avoid getting into a bad mood about schooling. Whenever she starts to feel negative thoughts coming on, she takes a deep breath and focuses on the music to once again find her positive mindset. She also reminds herself that she can accomplish whatever it is that she needs to do.
The schools closing and distance learning taking place instead has showed students what school truly means to them.
“I really believe this whole thing has taught all students how much we actually enjoy and value school. We all miss our friends and especially at the end of the school year it gets harder so no matter how much we complain about teachers we have all realized that we really do need them,” she said.
Corbett said he doesn’t know what psychological or educational impact the closure and COVID-19 restrictions will have on the students. How each individual processes and responds to things as well as how they live varies. But one thing he does know — the students who are reaching out to their fellow classmates make a difference.
