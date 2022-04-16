LFCHS implements new CTE Pathway program

This fall, the Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) is kicking off its new and updated Career and Technical Education (CTE) Pathway program, which allows students greater freedom to pursue a variety of passions within CTE.
Jenae Nagel, a CTE teacher, said there were multiple reasons for updating and improving the CTE program. Not only will the new program reduce the restrictions of the traditional class period and scheduling conflicts, but it will allow students to devote more time to a specific program. In addition, it gives students more hands-on experiences, allows them to reach a capstone experience with real life applications and allows instruction to provide students the opportunity to learn and enhance specific skills, she said.
“We knew we wanted more time with our kids. The class periods that we teach under right now are 45 minutes and it’s really hard for kids to dive in and get deep into a project regardless of the area. As a staff, we were trying to figure out, ‘How can we allow kids to come back in to our shops and really dive in and get more skills and hands-on experience without being locked into the 45-minute period?’” Nagel said.
Students who will be attending Little Falls Community High School this fall, have the opportunity to register for the CTE program and can choose to devote one, two or three hours a day to the program. His or her selection will then be taken into consideration when the student’s schedule is planned.
“Based on registration numbers, the students are pretty excited about it. The staff has done a really nice job of informing the students what this means and the opportunities that exist,” said High School Principal Tim Bjorge.
The CTE Pathway program covers four different areas of learning, which includes agriculture, business education, family and consumer sciences (FACS) and industrial technology. Each area then further offer a variety of topics to learn more about, such as animal science, horticulture, floriculture, forestry and natural resources in the agricultural department.
While FACS students can learn more about culinary arts, business education offers entrepreneurship, marketing and information technology. In the industrial technology department, students can learn more about automotive technology, career exploration experience, manufacture technology and woods/construction technology, Nagel said.
Bjorge said students can register for several topics they are interested in, as well, and many already have.
What has allowed the program to be as updated and improved as it is now is the successful collaboration by CTE teachers Nagel, Eric LeBlanc, Conrad Schwinn (industrial technology), June Slettom (FACS), Matt Petrowitz, Gabi Molitor (agriculture), Mike Kaluza (business) and Technology Director Mark Diehl.
The teachers and Diehl met several times, with each meeting lasting about four hours. He listened to the teachers open dialogue about what each of them do and any ideas, questions or concerns they had. From time to time, he’d add something.
“Mark has been amazing. He’d listen to us and all of a sudden, he’d say something we had never thought of,” Nagel said.
Diehl said that teachers are in general very busy and involved with their class. As a result, a lot of time is occupied to do so, which in turn, makes it more difficult for them to see the bigger picture for the whole district. Each department is different, too, so it’s hard for them to know what is going on in another department. By meeting together, the teachers knowledge about the other departments have expanded.
“It’s been really nice to combine some areas together instead of thinking you are so isolated,” Nagel said.
Diehl said at first the teachers were a little hesitant to through all of the hard work as they were unsure whether it would all be for nothing. During one of the first meetings, one of the things they started discussing the students’ need to be able to design using Autodesk Inventor and learn how to do 3D modeling, graphic design and more.
“We didn’t really have the right computers to make that happen, so we went out and invested about $100,000 in some high-end computers to fill in two computer labs in that space ,” Diehl said.
The high-end computers cost about $2,000 each and were installed.
“That kind of sent a signal to the teachers like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re really serious about wanting to make an investment and wanting to make a change for these kids.’ It was interesting to watch how, when that purchase happened in those machines went into play and they saw how much more productive they can be with things, the rest of the work became that much more exciting for them,” Diehl said.
The district invested another $300,000 to purchase new equipment for the different departments. Before deciding what equipment was needed, Diehl and the CTE teachers reached out to several business in the community, such as Falls Fabricating, Little Falls Machine, AirBorn, Bill’s Standard Service, Wabash and more, to find out what kind of skills they were looking for when hiring and what kind of machines they use in their business.
Some of the equipment the district purchased for the metal work area included several welders, an IronWorker, a box pan brake, a shearer (cuts a big sheet of metal), a Beverly shearer (hand tool to cut on a smaller scale), vertical mills, lathes and more.
“In the auto shop, we’ve ordered a new wheel alignment system, a scan tool that the kids can actually plug directly into the computer of these newer cars and see exactly what’s wrong and a parts washer,” Diehl said.
In addition, to make the project successful, a new air compressor has been order for that end of the building, Diehl said. A new 50-ton shop press has been ordered, as well.
The agriculture department has ordered an aquaponics kit, which allows the students to grow plants and tilapia and equipment that will be used for when working in the school garden.
While some products weren’t available locally or the district was able to get a better price from another vendor, Diehl said about $100,000 was spent locally.
“It’s a good day when we can reinvest in the community that is investing in us, so we’re super excited that a bunch of these companies have the capability to be able to sell us these products or make them available for us,” Diehl said.
Looking to the future, Nagel said that by continuing to have conversations with area business of what skills they are looking for, the district can make adjustments as is needed. At the same time, businesses will have a greater idea of what applicants who have attended the CTE program in Little Falls have learned and students may feel more confident in their skills.
“With each step along the way and everything they get to do, they’ll gain competence and the strength to believe in themselves,” Nagel said.
Seniors Zach LeBlanc and Trevor Kloeckl said they are bummed that by the time the new CTE program starts that they will have already graduated. However, they are also thrilled that other students will have the opportunity to learn additional skills and have more time to dive into projects.
The projects students complete are tailored after their skill level. Each student is also able to work at their own pace, Nagel said.
Junior Ryan Kloeckl said he is looking forward to the new CTE program and the opportunities it will bring.
