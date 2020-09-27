LFCHS graduate pursues ministry calling

It is with an indescribable joy Pastor Sarah (Beseman) Larson of Sartell, a 1999 Little Falls Community High School graduate, embarks on a new adventure in her life. It took her 14 years to get where she is now — ready to serve as a pastor at the Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca.
Larson said the desire to become a pastor awoke when she was 16 years old. Already serving part-time as the piano accompanist at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls, it started with an elderly man who had lost his wife.
“He was a member of the congregation, so I took a teddy bear and visited him in the nursing home. I remembered he was so sweet, got tears in his eyes when I gave him the bear. It wasn’t necessarily the longest visit, but you could see the appreciation. He was just a sweet man,” she said.
Larson continued to visit nursing home residents and before long, a pastor planted the seed to become a pastor.
“At the time I laughed it off because I wasn’t an outgoing person. I was a shy, behind the scenes kind of person and for me to play the piano during the worship services, that was my way of serving, so I didn’t think a whole lot about it. Then it just felt right,” she said.
Although Larson felt God was calling her into ministry, she decided to pursue a different path at first. After considering a wide variety of different majors, including paramedicine despite the fact that she dislikes the sight of blood, she eventually graduated from the St. Cloud State University in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in sports science with an emphasis on athletic training.
“I was thinking about all different kinds of majors because I wasn’t sure what I was supposed to do in life, but it always came back to ministry,” she said.
Accepting her calling, Larson began her journey to becoming a pastor — one class at a time. Some were completed on campus, others through distance learning, all the while she was working full-time and parented her two children, Caden and Mari.
“I have photos of my son laying in the middle of the dining room table before he could roll, surrounded by Greek books,” she said.
Greek was one of the prerequisite classes to enter into seminary.
Larson graduated from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, December 2019, with the graduating ceremony held in May. Larson said normally the graduating ceremony is held in person, but due to COVID, it was done virtually. She and others have laughed about the irony in that she studied for 14 years to finally reach her goal, only to have the ceremony done virtually.
“It was a combination of relief and nervous anticipation for what the future would hold. I had been a student for so long,” she said.
After receiving four different church profiles of congregations seeking a pastor, she narrowed it down to two. However, after interviewing with the Call Committee at the church in Milaca, she knew it was the right fit for both her and the congregation, which has about 150 members.
“The Call Committee I met with were so inviting, energized and welcoming,” she said.
Looking forward to starting at her new position Oct. 1, the congregation at the Zion Lutheran Church can expect her give it her all, a laid back personality who genuinely cares for people and what they are going through. As she has gone through various struggles at different points in her life, she feels she is able to relate on a whole different level than if she had gone into seminary straight out of high school.
“It has given me experience. I like meeting with people, hearing their stories and walking with them through life no matter what they are facing,” she said.
Larson said faith has always been a part of her life. Growing up in a Christian home, her parents, Steve and Janet Beseman of Little Falls, usually brought her to church.
In one way, the transition will be a new adventure for her children, as well. Although they know she is now a pastor, Larson believes the reality of it won’t truly set it once she starts the position in Milaca. Living in Sartell, she plans to commute.
In her spare time, Larson enjoys spending time with her children, friends and others, including playing an X-Box game with Caden, one he usually wins.
