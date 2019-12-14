Work diligently for an hour, and an angel will appear.
Kathern Schneider of Little Falls knows it’s not that simple.
Schneider has been crocheting, assembling and starching decorative angels for over a year, many of which she gives away, and said that although she can crochet the gown and halo in a little over an hour or so, a lot more work goes into the finished product.
“There are a lot of other steps that take time because I make my own heads with wooden beads and wires ...there’s just little things you’ve got to do. They’re not hard it’s just something to do,” she said.
Some of those “little things” include starching, shaping and decorating the angels with beads, ribbon, gems and other trinkets, as well as assembling the head and halo.
It all began over a year ago when Schneider’s sister passed away and she inherited several boxes of yarn and thread. Schneider, 81, has crocheted since she was 11 years old, after her mother taught her, and enjoys making groups of the same object before moving onto something else.
“All I know is I started making them. I like making them, I like decorating them, but I’m running out of ideas,” Schneider said.
She follows the same pattern for each angel, which she knows by heart, but adjusts to her own personal style. The pattern calls for a crocheted head, which Schneider isn’t a fan of, so she started making her own. She also uses different designs for the bottoms of the gowns and trim on the sleeves.
“If you look around you can see some have ruffles, some are straight, some scalloped,” she said. “Their halo, I make it as I go so I kinda make it on my own. I try to match it with the edge of their dress I do have two different styles of little angels some of them turn out taller than the others because I put different stitches on them.”
The angels are made with bedspread thread in a variety of colors, patterns and decorations.
Schneider, who has an apartment full of her own crocheted creations, said she lost track of the number of angels she made because she gives them away so often. She gave away 40 of them while staying in the hospital after a surgery. She thinks she has about 30 of them at Annie’s Ultratouch on the west side of Little Falls, which are for sale for $5 each. She also offers them here and there to friends, and just recently at the Little Falls Senior Center she brought a few dozen to give away.
“I had counted them and I knew how many were on the shelf (at home) and then I took all of them off to the club the other day, then I lost track,” Schneider said.
To add to her display at the Senior Center, Schneider brought a large angel that took her almost three weeks to make. She mentioned the angel while getting her hair done at the Annie’s Ultratouch, so after the Senior Center she wanted to stop at the salon to share her finished work.
“I didn’t come home with it that day,” Schneider giggled.
Her friend at the salon ended up buying the angel for herself.
Schneider said that soon her angel-making days may be over and she’ll find another project.
“I get on a kick then make one thing and stick with that for a while and pretty soon I’m tired of that. I’ve been doing the angels for so long. That big angel was supposed to be my last angel, but I liked her so much and I had one more head so I figured I’d better make one more,” she said.
While working on her final large angel, Schneider is also crocheting a batch of small ones. She said she usually makes 15 to 20 so there’s enough to use a batch of sugar starch.
Her mom taught her to make the starch, which requires boiling two cups of sugar to one cup of water. Schneider cautioned not to over-boil the mixture. She then dips the angel into the mixture after it cools, removes it and fits in onto a tree form which is a cone-shaped stand. At this point, she shapes and adjusts the gown to her liking, lets it dry a little and goes back to reshape it.
Schneider said that since the sugar starch weighs down the fabric, if she wants ruffles or another shape, it has to be readjusted multiple times as it dries.
Since Schneider uses fine thread to crochet her angels, she has to use very small crochet hooks, some of which were 15 cents when they were purchased.
“They’re $2.38 now, so that tells you how old this is,” she said.
Of course, she has quite a collection of different sized hooks from her years of crocheting. Schneider recalled a time when she was pregnant with her first child and her husband wanted to help her crochet a sweater for their baby.
“Of course when he’d be gone I’d take his stitches apart and do it over. I thought it was so funny,” she said.
Schneider said her husband did everything right, but since everyone has their own style, it was obvious that two people were working on the same project. She said he never noticed that she redid his work.
More recently, before she started the angels, Schneider spent a lot of time making baptismal gowns for her grandchildren. She not only crochets the outer layer and additions like flowers, she also sews the slip that’s worn under the gown.
Schneider said that her mother taught her to knit as well, but she prefers to crochet. She crochets so much that she has a groove in her finger where she holds the thread.
Over the years Schneider has made pot holders, Christmas stars, ornament decorations, dog sweaters for her decorative steel Boston terriers and table centerpieces which she uses as seat covers, all of which are on display right in her home.
The potholders, mostly dress shaped, have a place along the top of the kitchen walls, the stars hang on the chandelier chain, as well as some ornaments, the sweaters are right where they’re meant to be, on the steel dogs in the entryway, the baptismal gown on a doll in a curio cupboard, and numerous angels stand on shelves and tables around the room.
Schneider said she has dog sweaters for different seasons.
“I’ve gotta change them soon for Christmas,” she said.
She also made an outfit for her granddaughter’s real dog, with little booties that it wore in the last Christmas card she received. And when she was making Christmas stars, people were so eager to get one that she had to have people sign a chart to make sure they didn’t take more than one.
Schneider said she’s looking forward to another baby in the family so she can make another baptismal outfit.
“You get tired of doing the same thing, then you switch to something else. I’m about ready to switch to something else,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.