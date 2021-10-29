n a 100-55 Granite Ridge Conference loss to St. Cloud Cathedral in the last meet Oct. 14, Ella Rausch finished second in the 200-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard freestyle for the Little Falls Flyers swimming and diving team.
Claire Anderson finished second in the backstroke, and the Flyers’ 200 freestyle relay team of Rausch, Lindy Welinski, Kendra Couture, and Berit Gustafson who finished in second place.
In the 400 freestyle, Rausch, Couture, Jayda Alholm and Gustafson finished in second place for their respective freestyle.
The Flyers finished with a time of 2:18.73 in the 200 medley relay.
The relay swam by Flyers Alicia Holtz, Abby Noyes, Audrey Bock, Elizabeth Rudolph finished just shy of St. Cloud with a time of 2:14.14.
In the 200 freestyle race Flyers Rausch, finished with a time of 2:06.47, Grace Kludt finished with a time of 2:26.57 and Bock finished with a time of 2:33.53.
In the 50 freestyle race, Couture finished with a time of 28.19.
In the diving event, Olivia Nuehring scored a 159.55 and in the 100 butterfly Couture finished with a time of 1:14.34.
