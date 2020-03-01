For the first time ever, a 16-year-old in the Little Falls Junior Bowling League rolled a perfect game, 300 points, just four days before he turned 17.
High school junior Masen Molitor has been bowling since he was just 3 years old and joined the league soon after he turned 4. His mom, Cathy Molitor, started running the league a few years before he joined.
“My whole entire family bowls. My parents bowl, grandparents, great grandparents. It just runs in the blood I guess,” Molitor said.
Molitor said he realized he was good when he won the Pepsi Minnesota State Finals for his age group when he was 10. He has qualified for numerous other tournaments over the years, as well.
“That’s when I found out that I wanted to pursue my career in bowling that I was pretty good at it and I was beating other kids my age,” he said.
In the Junior League, kids of all ages bowl against each other, but when they’re qualifying for a district tournament, they’re grouped by age, Molitor said. If they beat other kids in the district they can qualify for state, a competition Molitor has qualified for numerous years in a row.
When he went to state in 2013, Molitor thinks he was bowling around 220, A of couple years ago, he bowled a 279, the closest he’s ever gotten to a perfect score before.
On Feb. 8, Molitor bowled at a regular Saturday morning league with his team and he bowled the 12 strikes in a row needed for a perfect score.
“It was going pretty fast and I didn’t even know what was happening and it was just strike after strike after strike and when I got to the 11th one, I’m like ‘I need one more for a 300,’ I started shaking, it was bad. But I got it,” he said.
Afterward, he celebrated by going out to eat with friends. Now, Molitor is looking forward to competing in district tournaments and going to state yet again.
He’s also interested in being scouted at tournaments by colleges. Molitor said that there is only one college in Minnesota with a bowling league, so he’d either like to go there or another school out of state.
Until then, Molitor plans to bowl a few times a week to keep up his skills. If he has a tournament, Molitor said he could bowl up to 30 games in one weekend.
“Pretty much the key to bowling is a lot of practice and hard work, but the main thing is hand-eye coordination,” he said.
Not just anyone could be good at bowling without practice. Molitor said learning techniques for what spot to hit on the lane and perfecting how the ball rotates off the hand upon release are important factors for success.
Since his dad has rolled several 300 point games, Molitor is confident that he will roll many in the future as well.
“It was one of many,” he said.
