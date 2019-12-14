The Little Falls School District was awarded over $817,000 in substance abuse prevention grants last month.
The grants, Drug Free Communities (DFC) and the Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking (STOP) Act grant, set for five and four years respectively, will provide funding to continue to create drug prevention initiatives in the community.
CHI St. Gabriel’s Health was awarded its own DFC grant which will expand its focus statewide.
Sheila Watercott is the DFC project coordinator for the Little Falls School District. She coordinates with the Stand Up for U coalition to carry out work sponsored by the grants. Her job is also grant funded, which means it’s not a position every school can offer.
“The tax dollars just aren’t there to make sure every community has this program. So they can only give it out to communities that really want it and have the capacity to make use of the dollars. In a perfect world it’d be great if we all had it,” she said.
Watercott has worked in drug use prevention for over 10 years, first in Public Health, then five years ago when she was hired at the Little Falls School District when the first DFC grant came through.
“My top priority is to make sure I’m connecting all community entities to youth substance use prevention. That includes law enforcement, Public Health, Social Services, health care, media, parents, faith community, youth and local businesses,” Watercott said.
She made a point to explain that receiving three grants like this in the community is huge. And it doesn’t imply that Morrison County has a major drug issue, but that the community has shown that they communicate and collaborate well for effective prevention programs to take place.
The DFC grant, which funds $125,000 a year for five years, can only be awarded twice. So Watercott said they will eventually have to find other solutions for funding.
But for now, with the DFC grant, Watercott said they will be working on alcohol, marijuana and vaping prevention. The school district has the freedom to work on all substances, but when reporting to the grant, those three substances must be focused on.
“Those are the three substances that bubble to the top with usage among our youth,” she said.
Little Falls Community High School Principal Tim Bjorge said that although drug prevention is addressed in certain curriculum in school, the grants provide an opportunity to expand the program focus.
“We all know that these topics are important,” he said. “But there are just too many other pressures on the system to give this topic its just due, and the grant allows us to do that, to really focus on prevention.”
The DFC grant qualified the community for the second grant, the STOP Act. The grant, which is a first for the community, requires schools to look at strategies specific to underage drinking. It’s a four-year grant providing $48,000 a year.
Watercott said she works directly with student groups in the high school to spread prevention messages.
The Student Council and a group called Target conduct activities promoting chemical free strategies. The third group, made possible by the last DFC grant, is an improv group that assists in drug prevention presentations by creating shorts skits around drug-related issues. Watercott said the group is an evidence-based prevention strategy which is a good way to show a student’s perspective on substance abuse and solutions.
With the second DFC grant, the school is able to continue supporting that group.
Watercott said the high school does a couple of big events each year to bring awareness on substance use prevention.
This year, there was a Change the Outcome program which was four presentations over a two-day period made possible by collaboration with the hospital and the Flavin family, who hosted the program.
It first started with a mom who lost her son to an opioid overdose. At this year’s presentation, the students watched a documentary and a panel discussion with three people who are in recovery from opioid addiction.
Most recently, the school was able to use DFC funds to hold a presentation on vaping.
“When we have programs, I like to tell our kids that this is another example about how much our community cares about its children this is important info for you to know the impact of vaping or drug use, alcohol, tobacco, etc.,” Watercott said.
One of the speakers was a man who had a traumatic experience with vaping. Bjorge heard about him through a close connection.
The presenter showed photos from this last summer of himself hiking followed by photos from September when he was hospitalized. Watercott said the presenter also showed X-rays of his lungs looking cloudy and said that doctors told him he had virtually no lung capacity.
“He was able to share very vividly how sick he got just in September from vaping over the counter vaping products,” Watercott said.
She said that doctors prepared his family for the worst and the presenter even shared a photo of a text his mom sent to her close friends and family about having to bury her son.
“It was so vivid and real,” Watercott said. “And all of the kids could totally connect to it and of course parents as well.”
They didn’t intend to being so many heavy topics in a short time span but, Watercott said, “... this vaping thing has really turned into a crisis with young people dying unnecessarily.”
Bjorge said that tobacco use was on the decline for the past 17 years before other methods came about.
“The amount of progress that I think was being made in the country, and then to have e-cigarettes come up and destroy all that work is very disheartening,” he said.
Although Watercott is based in the high school, she said her work and the funding is available to all schools. They work with Public Health to do events at the elementary and middle school. Last year there was a vaping presentation for fifth graders, which Watercott plans to do again in January.
“It would be ideal if some kind of substance use prevention would start in kindergarten already and go on up ... it would be more around healthy things that we put in our body, it wouldn’t be specifically about drugs,” Watercott said.
There is evidence showing that starting substance use curriculum in kindergarten and continuing every year after goes a long way in preventing use, Watercott said.
When applying for the STOP Act grant, Watercott said the school worked closely with law enforcement, noting alcohol prevention strategies already being used in the community.
An addition they’re discussing is about compliance checks at establishments concerning over-serving and serving minors. Watercott said it’s something they could check with a program called “Place of Last Drink.”
When law enforcement encounters a person or people who were drinking, they inquire about where they came from and where they were drinking. Place of Last Drink would include official documentation of that information so that if there’s one particular place being flagged, police can investigate.
The STOP Act grant will also provide additional resources and training for officers responding to underage drinking. Watercott said it’s about how to assist officers with the already solid job they’re doing.
“I just want that to be highlighted — kudos to so many communications partners that really support substance abuse prevention,” she said. “They really support health for youth in our communities and really care about the youth so that’s the coolest thing ever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.