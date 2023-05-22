On a 4-1 vote, the Little Falls School Board adopted a resolution, ratifying the sale of $1.885 million certificates of participation to Northland Securities Inc. in Minneapolis, at a true interest cost of 3.8485%. Board Member Dan Schilling was the sole “no” vote, with Board Members Sharon Ballou, Doug Dahlberg, Kelsi Herzog and Julie LeMieur voting “yes.”
Prior to the vote on the resolution, the Board heard a presentation of the sale day results from Shelby McQuay, senior municipal adviser at Ehlers, the district’s financial advisory firm.
McQuay began by recapping that Matthew Hammer, senior municipal adviser with Ehlers, presented the pre-sale report at April’s board meeting. As written in the resolution adopted at its meeting, May 15, the Board “found it in the best interest of the district to enter into a lease-purchase agreement” with Northland Securities and issue certificates of participation to finance the acquisition, construction, installation and improvement of an addition to the Lincoln Elementary Early Childhood and Early Learning Center and to finance the costs of issuing the lease and certificates.
At the vote taken at the April 17 board meeting to sell the certificates, Schilling had the sole “no” vote. Later in the meeting, when board members were giving their individual board reports, Schilling shared the reason behind his “no” vote.
Schilling gave three reasons for voting “no,” as he didn’t agree with the April 17 resolution, which authorized one board member, the superintendent and the business manager as a committee to approve the award and sale of the certificates in the lease in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $1.915 million and the true interest cost being less or equal to 5.000% per annum.
Schilling said he, as an elected official in the district and even before he was elected, has spent a lot of time talking to people about the child care center project.
“An overwhelming majority of the people that I have personally spoke with have been against it... they see it as ... taxpayer-funded child care. Most of them, a lot of them that I have spoke with, have already raised their children and they don’t want to be paying for child care for other people’s children,” he said.
Schilling said that as a representative of the people who elected him, he owes the people to have a say in a project of the magnitude of the child care center project, as it would eventually affect them in the form of an increased levy.
“It should be put on the ballot for the people to decide,” he said.
As a result of the bid process, McQuay said there were two bidders and that the results were right in line with where the pre-sale had estimated. The two bidders were Baird and Northland Securities, with Baird at a high bid of a true interest cost at 3.9903% and Northland at 3.8508%, she said.
Other summary sale results include an underwriter discount at $35,385, a reoffering premium at $36,651, a capital interest of $59,881, cost of issuance at $65,600, at a yield of 3.25% to 3.90%, according to McQuay.
The estimated project cost of the child care center is $3.2 million. Of that, the “once in a lifetime” Housing of Urban Development grant of $1.5 million will bring the estimated total project cost down to $1.7 million. As was discussed at previous school board meetings, the grant specified what it could be used for, and thus could not be applied to a different area, as well as, had the city declined the grant, it would have been awarded to another city. This led to the city of Little Falls and the Little Falls School District to partner in the project.
McQuay’s presentation also reflected the estimated annual tax impact the lease levy would have. The estimated annual tax impact for taxes payable in 2024 on a residential homestead valued at $100,000 would be $6. On the other side of the spectrum, a residential homestead valued at $500,000 is estimated to see a $41 impact in taxes.
For commercial/industrial properties valued at $2,000, the estimated annual tax impact would be $12. For a property valued at $1 million, the impact would be $158, according to the analysis sheet provided by McQuay.
An agricultural homestead (average value per acre of land and buildings) valued at $2,000 would see an estimated impact of 8 cents per year. For an agricultural homestead valued at $6,000, the annual tax impact would be 25 cents.
The yearly tax impact for an agricultural non-homestead that is valued at $2,000 or $6,000, would respectively be 16 cents and 49 cents.
For seasonal, recreational and residential properties, the annual tax impact would be $8 for a property valued at $2,000, and $67 for a property valued at $750,000.
The Morrison County Record reached out to Schilling for a comment in regard to his reason for voting “no” on the resolution passed on May 15. Schilling said there were several reasons he cast a “no” vote.
“First and foremost, grants and government funding are not free money by any stretch, they are ‘We the People’s’ taxes being redistributed back to us. In this particular situation, it was well known in advance by both the city administrator, school district and the 2022 school board that any grant money received, would not come even remotely close to the total taxpayer money required to build this facility,” he said.
“Second, I was never asked about or contacted by anyone from the Morrison County Record after the 17 April school board meeting, about why I voted no (to) the initial resolution for the issuance of the bond certificates for bid. I would like to know why I wasn’t asked about that vote,” Schilling said. “I have been approached by countless community members since my initial no vote, with supportive comments of thanks and gratitude for doing exactly what I said I would do during my election campaign, which is that I would be a voice for those who elected me.”
Schilling said, thirdly, that the Morrison County Record reaching out to him for a comment (after the May 15 board meeting), “Was literally the first contact I have had from anyone in the community since my initial no vote on April 17, to inquire about why I voted no against the issuance of the certificates and/or the approval of the sale of the certificates which took place at Monday’s school board meeting.”
“I voted no, because community members who have contacted me, do not believe that the school district or the government have any place getting involved in child care. If the government, city and school district want to fix the child care issue in our community, they need to focus on legislation to assist and help private sector child care businesses to flourish, not burden the taxpayers with funding child care. I will continue to vote the conscience of the people who elected me,” Schilling said.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, May 15, the Little Falls School Board:
• Recognized the following retirees for their years served in the Little Falls Community School District — Mary Dennis, 33 years; Carol Larson, 23 years; Jessica Gould, 42 years; Mary Hanson, 35 years; Anita Larsen, 36 years; Kathy Dorn, 25 years; Lori Dahlman, 32 years; Deb Lentner, 36 years; and Lori Hommerding, four years;
• Approved hiring the following — Brent Arndt, middle and high school agriculture teacher; Collette Loch, high school English teacher; Shannon Larson, music teacher at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School and instrumental teacher at all elementary schools; and Megan Siemieniak, high school English teacher;
• Accepted the following resignations — Taryn Czech, second grade teacher at Lindbergh Elementary School; Sarah Larson, middle school language arts teacher; Jacob Cameron, middle school head custodian; Karli Wherley, first grade teacher at Lindbergh Elementary School; Emily Peterson, middle school dean of students; Michael Kaluza, high school business teacher, DECA adviser and indoor concession stand coordinator; Anjanette Kraus, one-act play adviser; Rachelle LeBlanc, head gymnastics coach; Jared Kalal, middle school social studies teacher; Hannah Habermann, second grade teacher at Lindbergh Elementary School; and Mara Bjorn, PCA/EP at the Early Childhood Center;
• Accepted the following donations — $1,000 from the American Legion Post 46 and $500 from Pine Country Bank to the Community Service Clay Target League; $1,500 from Flyers Athletic Boosters to the Community Services Clay Target League to purchase tents; $500 from Pike Creek Township and $300 from Green Prairie Township, both to the Community Services; $50 from Michael and Diane Gohl, Zion Lutheran Church door offering, to the Flyer Pride Pack; $750 from Gertrude and Jeanne Hoglin to the Jay Hoglin Math Scholarship fund; $7,000 from the Crow Wing Power Credit Union to Little Falls Community Schools Crow Wing Scholarship Fund; $200 from Greg and Vicki Spofford to the Little Falls Community Schools Choir; $600 from Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union to the Little Falls Community Schools Jason and Diane Spillum Educational Scholarship; $25 from Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center, $100 from Magnifi Financial, $100 from Rudolph Auto Solutions, $300 from the Little Falls Dandee Lions Club, $1,000 from the Randall-Cushing Lions Club, $1,000 from CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital $150 from Little Falls Eye Care Center, and $600 from the West Side Improvement Association, all to the Day of Caring; a Dewalt compressor to the Theater Department, valued at $100 from Dave Larsen; $500 from Leah Schilling to the Silver Lining - Jeff Schilling Memorial Scholarship; $1,000 from the Initiative Foundation to the Shawn Grittner Memorial Scholarship; $2,000 from Federated Co-ops Inc. to the Little Falls Community Schools Federated Co-op Scholarship; and $1,250 from Big Lake Sportsman’s Club to the Clay Target League;
• Approved changing next month’s regular School Board meeting from Monday, June 19 to Monday, June 26. Board Chair Person Sharon Ballou said the reason for the change is that people who will need to attend the meeting have a scheduling conflict;
• Accepted a resolution to renew the district’s health insurance, which included transitioning the district from Health Partners fully-insured to Health Partners self-insured. Although the risk of the medical plan would be transferred to the district, the financial models showed a favorable opportunity in transitioning with the National Insurance Services model coming in at expected costs in line with a no-increase renewal, as stated in the resolution;
• Heard a presentation from Flyers Robotics Team 4623 members Kat Berg, junior, and sophomores Joseph Breitbach, Alex Henry, Ben Henry and Will Bunnel about their experience in robotics. They also showcased their robot and held a demonstration in the hallway after the board meeting;
• Was informed by Supt. Greg Johnson the district has 238 children registered for summer child care for the summer;
• Accepted resolutions related to the termination and non-renewal of the following teaching contracts — Special Education Teachers April Elke, Elizabeth Machelle Hottinger-Gatts, and Nicole Henry Wellness teacher Katrina Holman; Early Childhood Special Education Teacher Lauren Martinson; and Elementary Teacher Tara Ramsdell. A separate resolution was made for each individual. Johnson said that several of the resolutions are related to licensure status of some special education teachers that are either tier I or tier II, which is established by the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board. “It’s statute and standard operating procedures that we non-renew, and then post these positions, and very likely, we’re able to hire those folks back. Those are related to program changes, COVID or ESSER dollars-related,” Johnson said;
• Removed Policy 516.5 (Overdose Medication Narcan) and Policy 516 (Student Medication) from the agenda. The policies will be voted on at the next regular board meeting;
• Approved the following policies — 610A (Field Trips); 530 (Immunization Requirements); and 406 (Public and Private Personnel Data). No changes are reflected in Policy 610. Minor changes were made in Policy 530, such as directing the parent or guardian of persons being homeschooled to submit a medical statement or statement of immunization to the district designee, not the superintendent; and that parental consent needs to be present for the district to exchange immunization data with persons or agencies providing services on behalf of the student or to transfer the student’s immunization file to a post-secondary educational institution. No changes were reflected in Policy 406;
• Pulled Policy 516 (Student Medication) from the agenda; and
• Heard 11 public comments from the following — Mike Kaluza, Lisa Salber, Rene Krousey, Cassie Fredregill, Anjanette Kraus, Lyndsey Dimateo, Whitney Thune, Kolbi Grant, Adam Petrich, Bill Petrich and Chris Gwost. Adam Petrich and his dad, Bill Petrich spoke about serious concerns they had in regard to alleged misconduct by a high school teacher. Since the board meeting, the Morrison County Record has submitted a public data request to the district in regard to the teacher’s disciplinary record, complaints made against him and more.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, June 26, at 5 p.m. in the Little Falls Community Middle School media center. Board meetings are broadcast live, as well as video recorded by the district and are available on YouTube at @LFCStv under “live.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.