    On a 4-1 vote, the Little Falls School Board adopted a resolution, ratifying the sale of $1.885 million certificates of participation to Northland Securities Inc. in Minneapolis, at a true interest cost of 3.8485%. Board Member Dan Schilling was the sole “no” vote, with Board Members Sharon Ballou, Doug Dahlberg, Kelsi Herzog and Julie LeMieur voting “yes.”

    Prior to the vote on the resolution, the Board heard a presentation of the sale day results from Shelby McQuay, senior municipal adviser at Ehlers, the district’s financial advisory firm.

