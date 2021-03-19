LF School Board approves temporary easement to city

After hearing a presentation from Little Falls Public Works Director and City Engineer Greg Kimman Monday, the Little Falls School Board approved a temporary construction easement to the city.
Clerk Mark Gerbi said that the Board normally holds a public meeting before voting on action items,. However, none was needed for the temporary easement request as it relates to the Safe Sidewalk Project which was approved about a year ago.
Kimman said the Safe Sidewalk Project entails several improvements to various locations in Little Falls. For instance, the existing overhead school crossing arms at the intersection of Highway 27 and Ninth Street will be replaced with two, one on each side, rapid flashing beacons. The ones that are currently in place do not blink as rapidly. Another benefit to the rapid flashing beacons is that they somewhat interchange, which tends to catch the attention of drivers even more, he said.
“So hopefully that will be safer for the students who will be crossing there,” he said.
Rapid flashing beacons will also be installed by Mary of Lourdes Middle School and by Lincoln Elementary School.
As part of the Safe Sidewalk Project, a sidewalk will be installed on the east side of Ninth Street Northeast for three blocks from Highway 27 to Fourth Avenue Northeast.
The city is also looking to extend a block of sidewalk on Sixth Street Southwest as there is one stretch which has no sidewalk at all. The sidewalk will be extended so it can be connected to the sidewalk near the Boys and Girls Club.
Another portion of the project includes extending the sidewalk on the south side of Pine Avenue near the ball fields, so the sidewalk stretches from County Road 76/Haven Road to Riverwood Drive. Part of it includes using an already existing trail, Kimman said.
The temporary easement is part of the work the city wants to do on a small portion of Pine Avenue near the end of the already existing trail, such as creating side slopes, extending the culvert and connecting the trail.
Kimman said he anticipates the project to be completed sometime this year.
