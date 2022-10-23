    The Little Falls School Board approved moving forward in partnering with the city of Little Falls, to construct a child care center on the west side in Little Falls, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

    While the construction of the facility is estimated to begin in about two years, the city and the district needed to make a decision quickly, as the city only has until Dec. 31, to have its proposal and initial grant information submitted to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

