By Amanda Rasinski
Staff Writer
The city of Little Falls released an update on its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) public rights of way transition plan. The plan will be incorporated into a five-year city improvement plan to bring city streets, sidewalks, buildings, parks and other property up to ADA standards.
“We did look at all of the city streets, sidewalks, ramps that type of stuff and we did find a number of areas where we could improve,” said City Engineer Greg Kimman.
Kimman said that since ADA requirements change frequently, pedestrian ramps installed in 2014 no longer meet ADA compliance. The plan presented is a way to work toward “getting our city as ADA compliant as possible,” he said.
“They met the requirements at the time of construction, but those have since changed. The improvements will be in conjunction with other projects and include updating the pedestrian ramps, sidewalk slope, etc.,” he said
Not only are city ramps out of compliance, a 2019 self-evaluation showed the city had several pedestrian facilities not up to par. Just under 9% of sidewalks, 20% of curb ramps, 40% of trails and 37.5% of traffic control signal buttons met accessibility criteria.
“The downtown area is a good example of how the sidewalks will need to change. There is a path that is relatively flat, called the pedestrian access route, where folks will be able to use their wheelchair. The area adjacent to the curb has a steeper slope. This is outside the pedestrian access route and is not intended for wheelchair usage.”
Push buttons on traffic control lights have been replaced, Kimman said. The new buttons make audible noises so pedestrians know when to and when not to walk. The older style did not have such a signal.
Some property areas selected for priority improvement include rights of way near government buildings open to the public, hospitals, senior assisted living facilities, schools and churches. These improvements are estimated to cost $3,000,000.
A second area for improvement are the downtown area rights of way and city park access. Area two improvements could cost around $1.1 million. The plan states that areas with high pedestrian traffic will take priority in construction. The plan also noted that any construction after January 1991, where accessibility features were left out will take priority as well.
“This will be an ongoing project where we incorporate ADA improvements into our projects. We will not be 100% compliant in five years, but we will be making strides to get the areas into compliance. It is a lot more cost effective to include the ADA improvements with other work as opposed to a stand alone project,” Kimman said.
Costs for improvements vary based on the project. Typical costs noted in the plan for ADA complaint intersection corners range from $10,000 – $12,000 per corner. Upgrading traffic control signs with Accessible Pedestrian Signals (APS) can cost anywhere from $100,000 – $300,000. Trail and sidewalks ramps could cost around $4,000.
“Based on the results of the self-evaluation, the estimate costs associated with providing ADA accessibility within the entire jurisdiction is over $10 million. This amount signifies a significant investment that the city is committed to making in the upcoming years. A systematic approach to providing accessibility will be taken in order to absorb the cost into the city’s budget for improvements to the public right of way,” according to the planning documents.
The plan requires the city to hold a public comment period and the comments made will be addressed, Kimman said. One person at the public hearing states that some handicapped-accessible spots are full of snow in the winter and handicapped-accessible spots also need to be maintained during street closings.
The commenter also asked the city to consider bathroom and other city building accessibility. And noted the pedestrian ramp at fourth Street Southeast and Seventh Ave specially as having a full height curb, not something that is wheelchair accessible.
The transition plan will be updated as regularly, Kimman said.
The city must comply with certain Title II ADA requirements specific to accessibility and public rights of way, some of these will require the city to designate at least one employee to coordinate ADA compliance and provide notice of ADA requirements in all public entities, regardless of size. The city also must establish a grievance procedure adopted by all public entities.
Title II rules prohibit discrimination in providing public services, programs and activities. A full list of requirements for the project can be found in the May 18 council packet or by visiting the Minnesota ADA government website.
