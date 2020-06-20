The city of Little Falls hopes to partner with Camp Ripley to build a child care facility in the city that will serve military families.
“Child care has been identified by Camp Ripley through a couple different surveys that they’ve done as a high need for their service members for this area,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher.
The need for child care in the area has been a topic of discussion several times at city council meetings and in community outreach programs like OurTown56345.
The city and Camp Ripley officials plan to submit an application for a pilot grant program through the United States Department of Defense, a final decision on grant recipients will be made in the fall.
The project was initially being researched by the Region 5 Development Commission but was passed onto the city after learning that a government entity or a nonprofit must be a partner in the program.
A benefit to being a partner, Radermacher said, is that as a rural small community, the grant will not require a funding match, meaning that the grant could pay for 100% of the project. Also, the city would own the facility and have the ability to contract with child care servicers.
“The facility does need to have a benefit to military families and serve 50% or more military families with that benefit,” Radermacher said.
General Lowell Kruse, senior commander at Camp Ripley, voiced his support of the facility being located in Little Falls and that nearly 200 of the 700 full-time employees at Camp Ripley are Little Falls residents.
Radermacher also mentioned the possibility of offering military families an additional benefit in the form of reduced fees and extended hours on weekends, but mentioned that financial stainability might be a barrier.
The project, estimated to cost $3 million, must commence within 12 months after grant approval.
