Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka declared a local emergency Wednesday, via YouTube Livestream at the emergency meeting of the City Council.
“This is the city’s declaration that we are in an emergency ... We have already issued some closures of our public facilities and moved to posting our meetings, if we can, to a virtual environment like we are right now and this will be due to the governor’s and national declaration of emergencies,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher.
The declaration, a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, came at the recommendation of the League of Minnesota Cities, said Zylka, and that many cities around the state are following suit.
It is one step the city can take to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health’s recommendation that “aggressive community mitigation strategies are necessary to slow the transmission of COVID-19, reduce illness and deaths and limit the economic impacts of the outbreak …”
Even before the adoption of the resolution, Radermacher said the city had authorization to establish such measures, but he said, the document provides more clarity to the steps the city could take during the pandemic.
One measure the city took, following the orders of Governor Tim Walz, was to forgo water and utility disconnections as well as waiving any penalties incurred by residents. However, Radermacher said they did send out utility and water billing statements for the month of April.
“We do encourage people if they are able to pay that utility bill, please do so,” Radermacher said. “Just because we are suspending that doesn’t mean that our departments can’t operate without that revenue.”
Another response taken before the declaration was to move as many city staff as possible to remote work, said Radermacher, for their safety and the public’s.
Finally, Radermacher said the city has discussed the long-term economic impacts due to the outbreak, one solution is to work on an emergency fund for local businesses in the form of loans, but details are yet to be finalized.
“We are going to work diligently to keep this impact to a minimum for our customers as well as residents, businesses and community industries,” Radermacher said.
Mayor Zylka chimed in to ask for the support of local businesses during their limited operations.
“We have numerous businesses doing everything they can to try to stay afloat so please help if you can,” he said.
City buildings including the police etation will be closed to the public until further notice, however these offices can be contacted via phone or email.
The city hopes to be transparent with their decisions and actions taken in the future Radermacher said, and with that they are ensuring all can safely view upcoming meetings, including work sessions live on YouTube, with viewing links on the City website.
The recorded meetings will be posted on YouTube afterward for viewing at any time as well as broadcast on the Public Access Channel through Charter on Channel 180.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is April 6 at 6:30 p.m. live on YouTube. All meetings will be livestreamed until further notice.
