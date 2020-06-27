Thomas Frank Steiner, 37, Little Falls was charged with theft in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from a May 10 incident, when a pastor at a church reported the theft of a security camera from a shed on the church property.

The value of the camera is reportedly about $1,000 and the wall where it was removed from also had damage.

Other security footage allegedly shows that just before 1 a.m. a white male subject was on the property and stole the camera. Neighboring businesses also allegedly had footage of the suspect, who entered a convenience store about 10 minutes after the theft.

From the footage, law enforcement identified the suspect as Steiner.

In questioning, Steiner allegedly admitted to stealing the camera and that he would try to get it back and return it to the church.

The following day, law enforcement asked Steiner if he retrieved the camera but Steiner allegedly said he could not.

If convicted, Steiner could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Load comments