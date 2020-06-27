Thomas Frank Steiner, 37, Little Falls was charged with theft in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a May 10 incident, when a pastor at a church reported the theft of a security camera from a shed on the church property.
The value of the camera is reportedly about $1,000 and the wall where it was removed from also had damage.
Other security footage allegedly shows that just before 1 a.m. a white male subject was on the property and stole the camera. Neighboring businesses also allegedly had footage of the suspect, who entered a convenience store about 10 minutes after the theft.
From the footage, law enforcement identified the suspect as Steiner.
In questioning, Steiner allegedly admitted to stealing the camera and that he would try to get it back and return it to the church.
The following day, law enforcement asked Steiner if he retrieved the camera but Steiner allegedly said he could not.
If convicted, Steiner could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.