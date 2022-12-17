LF Lions donate valuable park and land to city

Little Falls Lions Club Members (from left): Mel Euteneuer, President Tom Gustafson and Jerry Lochner, are thrilled to see the legacy of the Little Falls Lions Park continue on. Recently, the Club donated the park and land to the city of Little Falls.

    In the mid-1970s, the Little Falls Lions Club wanted to provide a special place for children in southeast Little Falls to play. There were no playgrounds in that part of town back then, said Lion member Mel Euteneuer. As a result, a park with a playground, a ballfield, a shelter and more were eventually built and has been used by thousands of children and adults over the years., he said. Back then, Euteneuer was also president from 1974-75.

    Recently, the Little Falls Lions Club donated the park with the land, a total of 3.62 acres, to the city of Little Falls. While the property has significant value, especially since a large aquifer has been found under the land, Euteneuer said it was important for the club members that the area remained a park for the community to use. Had they sold it instead, Euteneuer believes it wouldn’t have been long before a developer turned it into something else, he said.

