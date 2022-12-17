LF Lions donate valuable park and land to city

Little Falls Lions Club Members (from left): Mel Euteneuer, President Tom Gustafson and Jerry Lochner, are thrilled to see the legacy of the Little Falls Lions Park continue on. Recently, the Club donated the park and land to the city of Little Falls.
In the mid-1970s, the Little Falls Lions Club wanted to provide a special place for children in southeast Little Falls to play. There were no playgrounds in that part of town back then, said Lion member Mel Euteneuer. As a result, a park with a playground, a ballfield, a shelter and more were eventually built and has been used by thousands of children and adults over the years., he said. Back then, Euteneuer was also president from 1974-75.
Recently, the Little Falls Lions Club donated the park with the land, a total of 3.62 acres, to the city of Little Falls. While the property has significant value, especially since a large aquifer has been found under the land, Euteneuer said it was important for the club members that the area remained a park for the community to use. Had they sold it instead, Euteneuer believes it wouldn’t have been long before a developer turned it into something else, he said.
As part of the agreement, the name of the park will remain the same and the Lions will be able to use the garages on the property. In addition, the Lions will continue to rent out the shelter building with its proceeds going back into the Club, said Lion member Jerry Lochner.
“In the agreement, we said that it will be known as the Little Falls Lions Park for the next 25 years and we can renew it in three more 25-year increments to help maintain it and take care of the park and the city agreed to that, that we as a club will have this legacy remain in our community for 100 years,” Lochner said.
Throughout the years, the park has been maintained by Lions members. They will continue to maintain the park, such as mow the grass and more, for one more year. Then, the maintenance of the grounds will be done by the city with the Lions members maintaining the shelter, Lochner said.
With the excitement of the agreement with the city, Lochner, Euteneuer and President Tom Gustafson said there has also been a lot of celebration and remembrance of the park’s history and how it came to be.
“Back in the early 1970s, Highway 10 was being developed and the concept of having the bypass going around Little Falls was being considered. In order for that to happen, they took Fourth Street and made a ramp over the highway that goes out to the airport, Oakland Cemetery and that south end of town,” Lochner said.
The land where the park is today was then owned by the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. The new road, Fourth Street, then meant that portion of the land would be cut off from their main property. Even so, it was land they really didn’t need anymore, and the idea to purchase the land and turn it into a park was formed, Lochner said.
Back then, Lochner said, the Little Falls Lions Club didn’t have the funds it does today. They also didn’t have any money coming in from gambling, such as pull tabs, and the only fundraisers that were held at the time, were very small money makers, Lochner said.
However, the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls agreed to sell the property to the Little Falls Lions Club on a contract for deed for $10,000.
“The contract for deed was recorded in 1983, so it took about 10 years for the Lions to get enough money to actually transfer this from the Franciscan Sisters to the Little Falls Lions Club. You can’t record the deed until you own it,” Lochner said.
Over the years, the Little Falls Lions Club continued to improve the park.
“We’ve done hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of improvements at the park. Again, as a club, it just was a very good asset to our community in the city,” Lochner said.
The ballfield was also used by the local schools for practices and games until the Belle Prairie Soccer Complex was built in 2018.
For many years, the Little Falls Lions Club as a non-profit organization didn’t have to pay property taxes on the land. But a few years ago, that changed as some property owners took advantage of it and formed non-profit organizations just to escape paying taxes on land they had purchased for recreational purposes and more, Lochner said.
According to the Morrison County Assessor’s Office, the Little Falls Lions Park and land is valued at more than $100,000. That is not taking into consideration the updated building, playground equipment or the newly found aquifer in mind, Lochner said.
He estimates to maintain the park alone, it cost the Little Falls Lions Club about $12,000 to $16,000 per year.
“And it’s a public park. It’s used by the public all the time, like any other park in the city, so as a club, we voted a number of years ago to go down the road of not owning land anymore. It’s not common for Lions Clubs to own land,” Lochner said.
As the majority of the Little Falls Lions members are getting older, maintaining it isn’t as easy physically as it once was. By having the city take over the maintenance, it will make it easier on the members, Lochner said.
When it comes to the recently found aquifer, Lochner said it’s a really big deal. The aquifer by the Little Falls Lions Park is separate from the aquifer in northeast Little Falls.
“It gives us as a community another water source,” he said.
Lochner said after discussing the aquifer, the members had decided not to ask for anything different than they did in the agreement with the city. While they could have gotten a significant sum for it, Lochner said the money would have been given away to the community in one way or another anyway. Instead, they simply view the aquifer as a nice community donation, just like the park and the land, he said.
