LF Lions clubs donate life-changing devices

With a passion for recognizing needs in their local communities and doing something about it, three Lions Clubs in Little Falls joined forces to meet one of those needs.
Working together, the Little Falls Lions Club, the Lindbergh Lions Club and the Dandee Lions collaborated to purchase and donate a Maico Ero Scan OAE hearing testing device and a Welch Allyn vision spot screening device to the Little Falls School District.
“We are just very grateful for all these clubs contributing to help us get this technology,” said School Nurse Johanna Lichte.
Students are usually screened at the elementary level and then as a seventh grade student or freshman. Lichte said that the new devices enable the district to screen all students annually in comparison to as needed when using the standard method.
Unless children’s hearing and vision are checked annually, it’s easy for any problems the students may have to go unnoticed. Sometimes the students themselves don’t even recognize that they are having a hard time seeing or hearing.
“I am just so grateful for these clubs making these donations and for understanding the importance of this and the positive impact it has on our students,” she said.
This isn’t the first time the three Lions clubs worked together to furnish a screening device for the school. In 2008, they donated a Welch Allyn vision screening device to the district through the Lions Kidsight Program, whose mission is to ensure eye screening and follow-up care is given to all kids as every child deserves to learn and see the world clearly, Little Falls Lions Club member Schmiedt said.
The Lions’ goal is to identify vision issues early in a child’s life. According to educational experts, 80% of learning is visual, so if the child cannot see well, they cannot learn well, he said.
“Vision issues can significantly affect a child’s learning abilities and social interactions. Some vision issues are correctable if caught at an early age. Vision screening can be life-changing for some children,” he said.
Schmiedt said that generally about 7% to 15% of vision screenings result in a referral to an eye care professional.
In the Little Falls School District, the first vision screening device that was donated had proven to be valuable in identifying potential problems that the previous screening system could not detect. While the district had received some funds toward purchasing a second vision screening device, the Lions funded the rest.
Schmiedt said the vision screening device is fast. It only takes a few seconds to screen each student. No contact is made either, as screenings are done from a distance of three feet. Results are also immediately available to the school nurse for appropriate follow-up, he said.
What led to the Lions donating a second vision screening device stemmed from the school nurse indicating a need for second device in order to meet the needs of their students, Schmiedt said.
As the members of the Little Falls Lions clubs also felt that it’s important to use the most modern technology that is available to test hearing, they decided to purchase and donate the new hearing screening device.
“As with poor vision, poor hearing may affect a child’s ability to learn,” he said.
Schmiedt said that using the Maico Ero-Scan usually takes less than 30 seconds. The OAE screening technology works by testing the outer hair cells of the ear. A big advantage of the test is that it is entirely objective and requires no response from the child, such as raising of hands or other signals from a child that they have heard a sound.
“This allows testing of very young children, those with special needs or who do not speak English. The screening is much less sensitive to ambient noise issues, which can cause testing accuracy problems,” he said.
Once the screening has been done, the results are displayed as “Pass” or “Refer” with no need of interpretation. The equipment is also automated, which makes it easier for the school nurse to read and interpret. Afterward, the screening results can easily be integrated into the student’s school record from both the hearing and vision devices, Schmiedt said.
“This technology is truly life-changing,” he said.
