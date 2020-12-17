The Exchange Club of Little Falls recently supported the Little Falls Education Foundation with a $3,000 donation. The Little Falls Education Foundation provides grants for educational projects that go beyond normal school curriculum, enhancing the learning environment for students. The Exchange Club generates revenue for donations with its charitable gaming partners, Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill, Falls Bar, Boomerang Bar, The Landing and Belle Prairie Junction. On hand for the presentation of the donation were (from left): Little Falls Schools Supt. Steve Jones, Little Falls Education Foundation members Lori Kush and Brent Schulte, Exchange Club President Paula Quinn, Little Falls Education Foundation member Pam Schilling, Exchange Club member Mike Wochnick, and Kayla Kurowski of Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill.
