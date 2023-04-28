As a 1968 graduate of LFHS, I have watched the system spiral into the abyss. Education now to dis-empower, rather than empower the student. System hijacked by Teachers Union, no longer respect parents’ rights. If challenged by concerned parents about teachings, will place a restraining order against you for asking questions. Teachers, protected by union and lawyers.
Recent meeting; union president, instead of addressing the problems attacks parent, for asking legitimate questions. Instead of taking opportunity to apologize to Mrs. Fredregill for blatant disrespect and emotional trauma to her young daughter, chose bullying tactics. Woke teachers, emotionally fragile, praised themselves and did not address their shortcomings. According to Alpha News article dated 8/27/22, 55% of third graders didn’t pass state reading test. Union should do the right thing and demand pay cut for non-performance.
Critical race theory, LBGTQ+, transgender movement, Sourcewell out to destroy America.
Now LBGTQ+ member has infiltrated local school system. Drag Queen story hour coming soon? What next? Perhaps parties to congratulate Walz’s signing measures for genital mutilation.
Common sense gone; in world gone mad, America continues its descent into darkness.
Fiasco could have been avoided with transparency, honesty, integrity and strong leadership.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.