Mike and Linda Conley of Little Falls decided to take a trip to celebrate their 50th anniversary. At first they wanted to travel with family, but after plans turned to complications, the couple decided to take one for themselves. But where would they go?
They dreamed of Ireland, a garden tour in England or maybe a spring tour of Holland? All dream trips for them, but they went another route.
Just hours after talking of possibilities, Mike walked into his wife’s office and saw their destination on her computer screen: Africa.
Ever since his childhood, Mike was fascinated with animals, and as young as 4 years old he would look through encyclopedias at photographs of interesting wild animals that he only dreamed of encountering in his life.
When he grew up, he married Linda, who had little interest in wild animals, so when she suggested Africa of all the places in the world to travel, he was quite taken aback.
Lucky for him, her favorite animal, a giraffe, happens to reside on only that one continent, and she wanted to see one.
At first, the couple had a difficult time finding a trip that would work with their medical needs. Mike must carry an oxygen condenser and both he and Linda have limited mobility, which decreased any options for hiking or distance walking. These factors prompted them to move the trip up a year before their 50th anniversary, so they knew they could go.
After much research, the couple decided on an eight-day safari in Tanzania in the fall, with a company that could accommodate each one of their needs.
November came in a flash and the couple traveled for two days to get to their destination.
They jumped right in on their first day by visiting Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in the world. Mike said they felt blessed to capture some photos of a cloud free peak, as their tour guide said it’s often under cloud cover.
The Conleys were happy to explore the base of the mountain among banana plantations and flowering trees, spotting the occasional monkey as they heard stories from their guide who had been to the top of the mountain more than 100 times.
“At that spot the elevation was already 6,400 feet, which was hard enough to breathe in. We weren’t going to walk up the mountain,” said Mike.
The next few days the couple toured Tarangire National Park and Lake Manyara National Park. Mike and Linda saw baboons, elephants and even stopped for a giraffe crossing.
“That was Africa,” Mike said.
Before these excursions, most of what the couple had seen was agricultural areas, so they were glad to see the other side of Africa, the side they were hoping for.
The Conleys had their first encounter with the Maasai people. They saw warriors dressed in red and younger members dressed in blue, both herding sheep and cattle. Mike said traditionally a young Maasai person can earn their red robe by killing a lion, making them an elder and a warrior. Since the Maasai often settle near wildlife parks, Mike and Linda continued to see them throughout their trip.
Their next trip was to the world’s largest inactive, intact and unfilled volcano, Ngorongoro Crater, which formed when a volcano exploded and collapsed on itself millions of years ago. The crater is 2,000 feet deep and the floor spans 100 square miles.
“We saw warthogs, we saw ostriches, the wildebeests. These animals all stay in the crater, they don’t migrate, there’s water and ample rain, and then we saw zebras frolicking and flamingos wading in the water,” Mike said.
They also saw prides of lions, Mike’s favorite animals. They drove up right next to a group of lionesses parallel from a nomadic male across the road.
“I wasn’t especially nervous. I had seen on shows lions approach trucks often,” Mike said. “We were told we looked like rolling or moving rocks.”
The last leg of their safari was spent in the Serengeti National Park, where the couple saw various colorful birds, gazelle, more wildebeests and zebra, and even caught a glimpse of a leopard sleeping in the treetops.
Their last lodging was at Camp Kubu Kubu, Mike said. There they saw animals just down the path from their front door.
“Most of the animals totally ignored us, they have a million people come in the summer every year so they are really used to it,” he said.
Several animal migrations occur throughout the year in Africa and can be difficult to track, but Mike and Linda were pleased to catch what they thought might be the tail end of one.
“We saw baboons, and saw a baby Thomson’s gazelle and it was the only one we saw because they’re out of season. Over thousands of years the wildebeest, the zebra and the Thomson’s gazelle all have their babies at once. They flood the area so the predators can’t kill them all,” Mike said.
After a long day on safari, the couple decided to spend a few hours at the pool overlooking the prairie. The last place they’d expect to have a run in with a baboon, but Linda peeked through a fence just a number of feet away from them and out came the animal, which Mike compared in size to a black lab.
“This baboon jumps off the rock where it was sitting and it slowly strolls to the gate which was open, it goes through the gate and it slowly struts along the area between the main lodge and the pool. He goes to the other side, opens the other gate and leaves,” Mike recalled.
The next day Mike checked another must-see off of his list: a cheetah, two actually.
“We had seen all the big five, the cape buffalo, the lion, leopard, giraffe but I wanted to see a cheetah,” he said.
On a rare sighting, the guide led Mike and Linda to a pair of brothers on the prowl together.
“They say that cheetahs are solitary hunters but ... if there are brothers in a cheetah litter, they will stay together for the rest of their lives and hunt,” said Mike.
Another night back from a safari and the wildlife encounters continued for the Conleys. They had a late dinner at the main lodge and were on their way out the door when they were stopped suddenly. Mike said one of the hosts at the lodge reminded them not to go out into the dark without the guidance of a Maasia warrior.
The couple recalled that they were warned about this during orientation, but thought it was more fun for tourists than an essential service, but a warrior showed up to guide them, a spear and a flashlight in each hand.
“We were walking along and just as we got to the entrance of our lodge there’s a soft sound and he turned on his flashlight and immediately the reflection of four or five sets of green eyes were right there,” said Mike. “Maybe 10 feet away and I must’ve gasped and he [the guide] said ‘Only zebra, but Simba usually watches,’ so the lion was somewhere watching.”
Even with the four days of travel, the couple said the trip, the people and the food were wonderful.
“It was like we were in another world, it was a whole different situation. All the things here didn’t really apply there,” Mike said. “I would go back again.”
