The Little Falls City Council voted Tuesday to pass a resolution allowing the city to submit a proposal to the State Legislature seeking approval to add a local option sales tax to the ballot for the November 2020 election.
The city is looking to build a community recreation center which is proposed to have a multipurpose gym with an indoor track, meeting rooms, office and storage spaces as well as outdoor recreation amenities. The facility may also house a child care center.
If the Legislature approves the plan, City Administrator Jon Radermacher said that residents will be able to vote on a proposed local sales tax of .5% per year for 30 years, generating $17 million to fund the facility. A .5% inflation on the revenue generation is figured into the total.
“I think it’s important for everybody, all of our residents to understand that what’s in this resolution is not all encapsulating of what it may be. It’s going to be relied upon numerous discussions and meetings with our residents, and I mean numerous because we do want community input,” said Mayor Greg Zylka.
There are three proposed locations for the recreation center, but using land near the high school was a large part of the discussion. At the Jan. 13 Little Falls School Board meeting, the Board voted unanimously to approve the city’s use of the land, if that location is chosen, provided that some of the land remain intact for school educational purposes.
The project would use nine to 10 acres of the 14-acre parcel of land, Radermacher said. He is also very interested in preserving the educational components of the property.
“We want to work with the school on a lot of different facets, not just on this location, but in the long-term operation and utilization of this facility,” he said.
The location is sought after for its proximity to Highway 27 and Highways 10 and 371, which Radermacher said would not only make it easier to access for visitors but also intrigue hotel developers to build in the community.
“The opportunity of having something close to the highway, I think is really instrumental in the long-term success of this facility,” he said.
Council member Frank Gosiak made a point to remind the Council that all options should be explored.
“That is an important area at the school, and it seems like all we’re doing is talking about this when there are two other options. I’m not saying this is a bad option, I’m just saying if that’s all we talk about tonight the community’s going to think this is what we’re pursuing and were going to go for this but there are two other places to explore,” Gosiak said.
Radermacher said that the proposal for the State Legislature is necessary to even have the option to explore the location and other details of the recreation facility, which the community will be involved in.
If the proposal if approved, voters can expect to see a referendum regarding the local sales tax in November.
