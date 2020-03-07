The Little Falls City Council Monday night was asked by a resident to address the letter to the editor by resident Robin Hensel in the March 1 issue of the Morrison County Record regarding the chair described as “the most expensive in local history.”
The response was delegated by the Council to City Administrator Jon Radermacher.
“The cost of the chair is actually under $100,” he said. “The amount that is mentioned in the newspaper is the total cost of attorneys’ fees that had been ongoing since the charge was given to us through the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) back in 2017. So there’s been three years of ongoing legal attorneys’ fees that have been a part of that.”
It all started a few years ago when Hensel asked the city for accommodations to her disability. The first was to Skype into the meeting, which Radermacher said at the time the city did not have the technology to comply with that request.
Then, Radermacher said Hensel asked if she could bring her own chair, much like the one the city bought, to the meetings, which she did.
“Then she asked if staff could carry it in for her or if she could keep it in City Hall. I said no, on the basis that it’s a liability for us to be carrying other people’s property,” Radermacher said. “I don’t have a secure place for her to have kept it here. This room is not locked, it stays open.”
The response resulted in Hensel turning to the MDHR, who issued a charge to the city in March of 2017. The first investigator sided with the city, but after an appeal by Hensel, MDHR and the city agreed to settle in January of this year, with the purchase of a $90 zero-gravity chair from Amazon.
The city filed claims for attorneys’ fees through LMC insurance. Lawyer Susan Tindal said the fees were around $14,600, just a portion of the city’s $50,000 deductible, putting the legal fees on taxpayers.
“The chair is available for anybody that would request it. However the request would be on a first come, first serve basis at this time,” Radermacher said.
Hensel said she is sure that the chair is reserved for her and her only, under the agreement with the city. She also said that the city and the county should both be ashamed for being out of compliance with ADA regulations in numerous ways.
There is no standing reservation on the chair, Radermacher said. And the agreement with Hensel is she can call before noon the day of a meeting to reserve it, and someone else could do the same. But, to ensure all accommodations can be met, especially if they’re not related to the chair, Radermacher said contacting the city 72 hours in advance is the best way to have a need met.
“If we can reasonably accommodate it, we will,” he said.
To ask for accommodations or to reserve the chair, contact City Hall at info@cityoflittlefalls.com or call (320) 616-5500.
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Discussed how to reintroduce all colors of glass recycling to qualify for the Morrison County cleanup and recycling grant of around $25,000;
• Announced the hearing with the House of Representatives on the local option sales tax, Monday, March 9, at 12:45 p.m.;
• Approved the sale of property in the northwest industrial park on the corner of Third Street and Ninth and 10th avenues northwest to Yetzer Holdings for $12,000;
• Accepted the resignation of wastewater maintenance technician, Kenneth Wimmer, effective December 2019;
• Approved the Little Falls supervisors’ labor agreement;
• Approved the city comprehensive plan as a guide to make decisions about development of the city and community;
• Authorized Police Chief Greg Schirmers to attend the International Association of Chiefs Police conference in New Orleans, La., Oct. 17-20, including a registration fee of $425 plus travel and accommodation expenses;
• Authorized the Public Works Department to submit an environmental assistance grant application to implement an infiltration and inflow program for the sewer system; and
• Set a public hearing date for the final assessment roll of public improvement 375 Trunk Highway 27 project, April 6, at council meeting.
The next regular meeting of the Little Falls City Council is Monday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
A work session with public forum will precede the meeting.
