The Little Falls City Council approved the 2020 budget with a tax rate of 67.8%, more than a 5% decrease from last year’s rate of 73%.
A decreased tax rate means lower property taxes for some residents.
Residents whose property maintained its value should see a decrease in total taxes paid to the city compared to last year. However, if the property value has increased, those values will be adjusted accordingly.
“The amount that we base our rate off of is the net tax capacity. If that number gets bigger and our levy doesn’t increase at the same rate, that’s where we’re going to see these tax rates decrease,” said Jon Radermacher, city administrator.
“In years past, our levy has steadily increased, but our tax rates have actually gone down or held flat,” he said.
The 2020 levy will increase by 2.13% resulting in a total levy of $3.9 million. This makes up just a fraction of next year’s $12.7 million budget.
A contributing factor to the tax decrease was the city reaching an all-time-high market value, projected at $486.7 million. New construction, including the Highway 27 project, added to the value of the city.
There was also a $500,000 increase in revenue in 2019, with contributions from local government aid (LGA) and the tax levy.
LGA and the tax levy contribute to the city’s general fund budget, which increased to $6.5 million, up from $6.1 million in 2019.
Most of the city’s expenses are in personnel union contracts, an expense that has steadily increased in line with market rates.
Total expenses for the city have decreased due to the reduction in debt services., Radermacher said. Although, the city will take on more debt when the wastewater plant and water tower construction is finished.
Other income sources for the city are from enterprise and special revenue funds.
The enterprise fund includes revenue from utilities like water, sewer, garbage, recycling and the golf course.
Radermacher said there has been a 20 year natural reduction in water use, although the number of residents connecting to city water has steadily increased.
The polarization in numbers may possibly be due to money conscious residents or advancements in conservation like low-flow toilets.
This presents the question of a future where the water treatment plant may max out of usage capacity and the city may have to expand the facility.
The city’s enterprise fund will be losing revenue from the former ethanol plant. Its bill rate has been on a decline for years and the plant is now completely offline.
Other budget changes include a 3% rate increase for trash can collections which should only cost less than 50 cents per month per user, according to Radermacher.
The Council also discussed the possibility of allocating funds from a local option sales tax to finance the splash pad and band-shell projects.
Radermacher said these funds would be promising because a large portion of the local option sales tax would come from non-residents.
However, capital projects allocation has requested funds from parks and recreation in the sum of $100,000 to be reassessed each year depending on budget limitations.
Little Falls City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Accepted an ordinance to establish water conservation limits if a critical water deficiency is determined by the governor;
• Approved a change in City Hall office hours which will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 2, 2020;
• Accepted the interview committee’s recommendation to hire Jeremey Doroff as the new patrol officer;
• Approved a fireworks license for the Little Falls Lions Club to be used Dec. 15;
• Received a phase II investigation report from Landmark Environmental;
• Amended the current recycling contract and extended a revised one with new rates and adjusted rules detailing the refusal to accept recycling numbers six and seven as well as glass;
• Established all water, trash and recycling rates including a base drinking water rate of $14.20, a base wastewater rate of $16, and a 3% increase in garbage can and bag rates;
• Received a recommendation to vacate public rights of way near southeast 9th and 10th streets and all alleys adjacent to the country club addition. A hearing will be held Monday Dec. 16 at the Council meeting;
• Accepted a preliminary plot proposal for two lots on the northwest corner of block one of the old walmart subdivision, possibly for commercial use;
• Approved the 2020 fee schedule including an increased fee for water shutoff fees due to delinquency from $45 to $90
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is Monday Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
A work session and public forum will precede the meeting.
