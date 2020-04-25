The city of Little Falls added a public Wi-Fi hot spot in the parking lot in an effort to help a community with limited access to public Wi-Fi networks. This is in response to the stay at home orders associated with the coronavirus.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said with the library and many businesses, who offered Wi-Fi, being closed, the many residents who used those spaces for internet access have even more limited options.
When Radermacher contacted the city network provider, CTC, to see what it could do, they offered to install a wireless hot spot at City Hall for free. The Wi-Fi is currently live and ready for use.
“The network access is identified at CTC Wi-Fi,” Radermacher said. “And actually works better if they are in the parking lot toward the middle of the parking lot where the utility drop box is located.”
The city is also looking to expand Wi-Fi hot spots throughout the city, with possible locations including the library parking lot, Pine Grove Zoo and the golf course. However, Radermacher said a hot spot at the golf course would require a construction project, while the other locations would need a simple antenna.
Little Falls Community Schools are also aware that residents, including children now being educated through distance learning, may not have internet access. Radermacher said the schools have made a point to move the internet routers so people can connect to Wi-Fi from the parking lot, the best they can do until restrictions are lifted and kids can get back to school where internet access is plentiful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.