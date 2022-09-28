The Flyers boys soccer team ended their senior night with a 4-1 win over Zimmerman, Sept. 22. Head Coach Chris Backhaus introduced his seniors in a unique fashion before the game, announcing each senior by the nickname they earned in their senior year.
The Flyers’ seniors included Ethan “Flame” Yorek, Henry “Takedown” Moore, Koda “Lightning” Brastad, Christian “Howler” Oslund, Jacob “Stick” Tenold, Martin “Arsenal” Henderson, Coltin “Harbinger” Johnson and Colt “The Crusher” Gregoire.
The Flyers, led by their seniors, improved to 5-4 on the year. They spread the ball around all game, with four different players scoring goals.
The first goal came nine minutes in when Garret Lindberg shot a pass to “Arsenal” Henderson, who took the ball near the penalty hash and smoothly evaded defenders to boot the ball in a small window past the Thunder’s goalkeeper.
The Flyers got their second goal nine minutes later when “Stick” Tenold pressured the Thunder into a backwards pass to the goalkeeper. He found an uncovered “Harbinger” Johnson, who scored easily on an untended net.
The Thunder managed to score a goal with 12 minutes left in the first half after a series of miscommunications on the Flyers. The Thunder player shot the ball toward the goal and it was stopped originally by “Flame” Yorek, but it bounced over his body and rolled into the net, putting the score 2-1, Flyers.
Thirty-six minutes into the second half, “Lightning” Brastad found Lindberg near the sideline, where he battled with four Thunder defenders and juked the keeper for the goal.
The final goal came with 11 minutes left in the game, when Lindberg fired a shot toward the goal that bounced off the keeper and straight toward Lucas Schneider, who was able to put the rebound in the net, giving the Flyers a 4-1 victory.
“Flame” Yorek had six saves on the night and the Flyers outshot the Thunder 21-8.
Their next game was at home, Monday, Sept. 26, against Sauk Rapids-rice. After two five minute overtime periods, the game ended with a 0-0 tie.
Despite the Flyers dominating in terms of possession, the Sauk defense played exceptionally well, stopping everything the Flyers threw at them. With 31 attempted Flyers shots, goalkeeper Josh Tapio held firm, making 25 total saves. “Flame” Yorek was no less impressive as the opponent’s defense was quick and aggressive.
The tie put the Flyers’ record at 5-4-1 on the season, but they were able to get another win against Melrose, Tuesday, Sept. 27.
They shut out their opponent, winning 5-0.
After a slow start to the game, the Flyers finally found some rhythm, scoring two goals before the first half ended, courtesy of “Stick” Tenold and “Harbinger” Johnson.
After some halftime adjustments by Coach Backhaus, the Flyers shook things up by moving defenseman and goalkeeper “Flame” Yorek to striker and moving “Lightning” Brastad and “Howler” Oslund into offensive positions.
The changes proved effective as “Lightning” Brastad scored after a pass from “Flame” Yorek with nine minutes left in the game.
Up 3-0, the Flyers scored once more on another “Flame” Yorek pass to “Howler” Oslund, who put the ball in the net, and once again on a free kick by “Flame” Yorek in the final minutes of the match.
The Flyers outshot the Dutchmen 28-8, with “Stick” Tenold saving six shots and “Flame” Yorek saving two.
Little Falls sits at 6-4-1 on the season and travels to Minnewaska, Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.