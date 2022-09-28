The Flyers boys soccer team ended their senior night with a 4-1 win over Zimmerman, Sept. 22. Head Coach Chris Backhaus introduced his seniors in a unique fashion before the game, announcing each senior by the nickname they earned in their senior year.

The Flyers’ seniors included Ethan “Flame” Yorek, Henry “Takedown” Moore, Koda “Lightning” Brastad, Christian “Howler” Oslund, Jacob “Stick” Tenold, Martin “Arsenal” Henderson, Coltin “Harbinger” Johnson and Colt “The Crusher” Gregoire.

Tags

Load comments