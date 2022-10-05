The Flyers boys soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Minnewaska, Sept. 29. It was a tight game that saw multiple saves by each keeper.
Flyers’ keeper Ethan Yorek made seven saves, but he nearly gave up a goal after body blocking an attempt by Minnewaska’s Genaros Contreras Mondragon just 10 minutes in. He managed to block the ball but it took a favorable bounce for the Lakers, over Yorek’s body, giving Mondragon a clear shot at the Flyers’ goal. Luckily, Koda Brastad managed to come out of nowhere to block the shot, saving the Flyers from being down early.
The lone goal of the night was from Garrett Lindberg, who scored with 24 left in the second half, with the assist from Martin Henderson.
The Flyers managed to keep the Lakers in check for the remainder of the game. They outshot their opponents 19-10.
They improved to 7-4-1 on the year and looked to improve as they took on Alexandria, Monday, Oct. 3. Unfortunately, they suffered a crushing defeat, losing 5-0.
Yorek managed to save 11 shots out of the 14 total he faced in the first half, as the Flyers found themselves down 3-0.
Tenold came in to relieve Yorek in the second half, saving eight shots on 11 attempts.
The Flyers were outshot 25-7, as they fell to 7-5-1.
They managed to rebound the next day, as they took on St. John’s Prep on their own field, Tuesday, Oct. 4. In their 5-3 victory, they managed to outshoot their opponent 22-11.
Henderson scored the first goal of the night on an assist from Coltin Johnson with 33 minutes left in the half.
Johnson recorded his second assist after a perfect pass to Yorek, who put the ball in the back of the net, giving the Flyers a quick 2-0 lead with 30 minutes left in the half.
Lucas Schneider scored after receiving a pass from Christian Oslund. Schneider took the ball and found a small gap in the keeper’s defense and shot the ball from the top right corner of the box, increasing the Flyers’ lead to 3-0.
Tenold started in net for the Flyers, but a series of defensive miscues attributed to his zero saves on six shots. He gave up two goals, ones that were very difficult to defend considering the slow start and miscommunication between the Flyers’ defenders.
Oslund scored on his own near the end of the half, as the Flyers’ entered the second half with a 4-2 lead.
Yorek relieved Tenold in the net and recorded one save on five shots.
Little Falls took a 5-2 lead when Schneider found an open Lindberg, and Lindberg weaved and juked his way past two defenders and scored.
They gave up one more score but managed to hold the lead to earn their eighth win of the season.
They travel to St. Cloud, Thursday, Oct. 6, to play the Crusaders at 5 p.m.
