The Flyers boys soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Minnewaska, Sept. 29. It was a tight game that saw multiple saves by each keeper.

Flyers’ keeper Ethan Yorek made seven saves, but he nearly gave up a goal after body blocking an attempt by Minnewaska’s Genaros Contreras Mondragon just 10 minutes in. He managed to block the ball but it took a favorable bounce for the Lakers, over Yorek’s body, giving Mondragon a clear shot at the Flyers’ goal. Luckily, Koda Brastad managed to come out of nowhere to block the shot, saving the Flyers from being down early.

