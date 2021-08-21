The last year has not been very favorable for traveling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, several schools have had to cancel planned trips and tours, including the Little Falls Community High School.
“We were supposed to have a choir trip in 2020, which obviously for reasons did not happen. We postponed it a year since it was supposed to be in New York and that didn’t happen again. Band was supposed to have a tour last year and that didn’t happen,” said Vocal Music Director Camilla Larson at Monday’s Little Falls School Board meeting.
Hoping to give the 10-12 grade students an educational and musical experience that is unique and memorable with opportunities for musical performance, Larson said she and Band Director Todd Peterson decided to join forces and plan a tour together.
The Walt Disney World Tour includes traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. Larson said the proposed dates for the six-day tour are either from Tuesday, March 22, 2022 to Sunday, March 27, 2022 or from Wednesday, March 23, 2022 to Monday, March 28, 2022.
“Students would miss three days of school with either schedule,” Larson said.
The cost per person for 70 to 90 students and eight chaperones is estimated to be about $1,450. It includes a roundtrip non-stop airfare from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to the Orlando International Airport, accommodations at one of Disney’s properties, about six private motor coaches in Florida, a Disney performance, three-day Disney Park pass tickets and personalized itinerary with extra pixie dust.
The cost also covers access to Disney’s Park shuttle service, monorail and skyliner, magic bands, customized T-shirts for the group, vacation protection insurance, in-destination concierge and a Disney dining card ($50 per day).
Larson told the Board that while a trip to Disney may seem to be more entertaining than educational, it can certainly be both.
“Disney has perfected what is known to many as ‘edutainment.’ Disney provides plenty of enrichment so that everyone can learn something new,” she said.
When it comes to the Magic Kingdom, Larson said, one of the most educational things about it is the inclusion of many classic literature stories. It is a great opportunity for the students to learn more about the classic tales. It can also inspire them to read the books behind the attractions at Disney, Larson said.
By visiting the Epcot theme park, which was designed as an enriching and educational environment, students have the chance to observe and learn more about the park’s different themes of future development and technoligy, combined with world culture and peace.
“This park was originally based on a concept of Walt Disney’s called the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow,” she said.
In addition, Hollywood Studios, Larson said, offers the students a chance to learn more about film and movie history, especially in regard to Walt Disney Studios.
Besides encountering the different learning and entertainment opportunities, the students would also attend several workshops and/or perform at one of the Disney Parks as part of the Disney Imagination Campus, Larson said.
“Part of this tour will also involve fun and camaraderie within the ensembles. They will also have great opportunities to get to know each other in a different setting outside of school and hopefully become closer through their travels and performing experiences,” she said.
Larson said that the students will have a number of fundraising opportunities and other endeavors to help every student be able to afford the opportunity of going on tour. Because of the previously canceled tours, many of the students already have money saved, she said.
Board Member Brad Laager said that while the Board is in favor of the tour proposal, the Board will hold off on making a decision wheter to approve it has a better inkling of how COVID-19 would effect the students’ ability to travel to Florida.
“I don’t know if we can make a decision by September. Florida is the epicenter right now. I am all in favor of the trips. Please, plan it, do it and hopefully by that time, it will be history and I will be the first one to cheer it on. I don’t want to burst any bubbles, but it’s all based on health,” Laager said.
“Absolutely and Tom and I know that. We know that there is a possibility that this might not happen, but we’re going to keep trying,” Larson said.
One thing, Supt. Stephen Jones pointed out to the Board is that Larson and Peterson would need the Board’s approval of the proposal in order to begin fundraising.
Larson told the Board that in the past year they have had the Board’s approval for their planned trips with the understanding that there was a chance, because of COVID-19, that the trips would be canceled.
Board Member Sharon Ballou asked Larson what happens to a student’s funds when a trip is canceled, especially if they are a senior and won’t be able to participate in another trip.
Larson told the Board that any direct funds that have been paid for by the student, such as in the case for graduating seniors in 2020 and 2021, were returned to the student.
While funds that were a result of school-sponsored fundraising, for instance by selling candy bars, cannot be returned because of audit regulations, that money can be used to defray expenses for a trip.
